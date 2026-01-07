Member Login
Millennials: Don't Make This TFSA Mistake or You May Lose a Fortune  

Avoid the TFSA mistake that many millennials and Gen Z are making. Learn how to make the most of your Tax-Free Savings Account.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Avoiding Common TFSA Mistakes: Many millennials and Gen Zs fail to leverage their TFSAs effectively by not investing their funds due to misconceptions about needing large sums and a lack of investment knowledge, missing out on significant tax-free growth and compounding benefits.
  • Optimizing TFSA Investments: Instead of low-yield options, TFSA holders should consider market ETFs like BMO S&P/TSX 60 or growth stocks such as Shopify, Nvidia, and Constellation Software, strategically buying on dips and staying invested long-term to maximize wealth-building potential and take full advantage of the TFSA's tax benefits.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF.

China’s richest man, Jack Ma, said, “If you put the banana and money in front of a monkey, the monkey will choose a banana because the monkey doesn’t know that money can buy a lot of bananas.” That’s exactly what millennials and Gen Zs are doing. They are just leaving the money on the table by making this Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) mistake. According to a poll by Toronto-Dominion Bank, 41% of Gen Z and millennials are not investing the money held in their TFSAs:

  • 27% want the funds to be available.  
  • 22% feel they do not have enough savings to invest. 
  • 22% are unsure about the investment products. 
  • 19% are not confident in their investment knowledge.  

TFSA mistake #1: Not investing TFSA money, thinking you don’t have enough  

You don’t need $2,000 to start investing. You can begin with as little as $100. A $100 invested per week becomes $5,200 in a year. And instead of just keeping this money, if you invest it even in the most obvious instrument — the market exchange-traded fund (ETF) — you would have made a return of over 20% in a year.

If you want to hold cash, do so in the bank’s savings account. The CRA has a TFSA contribution limit of $7,000. No matter how much you earn by investing in a TFSA, whether $100 or $10,000 or $100,000, the entire amount is tax-free.

Had you earned $100,000 investment income in a normal stock account, you would have to include 50%, which is $50,000 of it, in your taxable income. Even taking the minimum federal tax rate of 14% results in a tax liability of $7,000 on the $50,000 capital gain. The TFSA could have saved you $7,000 in the long term.

TFSA mistake #2: Not staying invested in the TFSA  

Another big mistake millennials and Gen Zs make is that they don’t stay invested in the TFSA to avail themselves of the benefit of compounding. We are not talking about any one stock but a no-brainer market ETF like BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:ZIU). It replicates the TSX 60 index, which is a list of the top 60 stocks in the TSX by market cap. The index keeps revising every three months, replacing poor performers with those that have climbed the ladder.

The ETF has returned 23% in a year and 60% in two years. If you made the mistake of withdrawing money from the market ETF in less than a year, you did not allow your money to compound. Don’t let small gains ruin your big, long-term gains. Get started by investing in an ETF rather than holding cash.

TFSA mistake #3: Investing TFSA money in a low-yield investment

Another million-dollar mistake millennials and Gen Zs make is that they invest their TFSA money in low-yield Instruments like a term deposit. When you have an account that allows tax-free growth of your investment and tax-free withdrawals, it is time to take some risks and invest in wealth-generating growth stocks.

Some growth stocks may turn negative in the short term, but if you buy them at the dip and stay invested, your $2,000 can become $10,000 and even $100,000. Some of the most obvious compounders are Shopify, Nvidia, and Constellation Software. Each of them had its share of dips and business risks, but their secular growth remains intact, making them a stock to buy the dip and hold for the long term.

StockShare Price January 2016Share Price January 2016Share Price January 2026$2,000 Investment in 2016 is worth$2,000 Investment in 2021 is worth
Shopify$2.90$151.67$216.00$148,824.00$2,808.00
Nvidia (in US$)$0.82$13.30$188.85$460,605.15$28,327.50
Constellation Software$345.40$1,647.00$3,239.00$16,195.00$3,239.00

I took two years: 2016, when the market was bearish, and 2021, when the market was bullish. Buying the dip and just holding them can bring a remarkable difference in the returns. Now is a good time to buy Constellation Software at its dip. As for Shopify and Nvidia, consider waiting for the stocks to fall as they trade near their cyclical highs.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

