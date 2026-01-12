Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy Forever and Ever

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy Forever and Ever

You don’t need 100 stocks, a couple of dividend giants can do a lot of the heavy lifting if their cash flows stay durable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge is an infrastructure cash-flow machine, with long contracts and a roughly 6% yield.
  • Royal Bank offers diversified earnings and steady dividend growth, even though its yield is lower.
  • Together, they balance high income (ENB) with steadier long-term compounding (RY).

I got news for you. Investors do not need a hundred stocks to buy forever. They need a couple of dividend giants that keep printing cash through good years and bad ones. The best ones run essential businesses, carry manageable debt, and raise the dividend with discipline. You still see ugly months, as markets love drama. You hold anyway, as the dividend shows up, and time turns small reinvestments into something bigger. So let’s look at two major winners.

ENB

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) earns its keep by moving energy and delivering natural gas to customers who do not get to switch. It operates major crude oil and liquids pipelines, gas transmission lines, and gas distribution utilities, plus a smaller renewable power segment. Long contracts and regulated rates help stabilize cash flow. That stability lets it pay a meaningful dividend without needing perfect commodity prices.

The unit price has acted like a mood ring for interest rates. In the last year, the dividend stock has been relatively stable, only up about 1.5%. When bond yields jump, investors worry about financing costs and knock the stock down. When yields ease, the same investors remember that Enbridge still collects toll-like revenue. For long-term holders, that volatility can become an attractive feature because it gives you chances to reinvest dividends at better prices.

Recent results show why the dividend keeps its grip. In the third quarter of 2025, Enbridge reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46. It then lifted the quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.97, or $3.88 annualized, effective March 1, 2026. The dividend yield now trades at about 6%, which keeps income investors interested even after a rebound. For 2026, management pointed to steady growth supported by projects entering service and improving rate outcomes in its gas utility businesses.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) delivers never sell appeal in a different way. It earns across personal banking, commercial lending, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. That mix helps it when one line slows. It also benefits from scale, brand trust, and a huge deposit base that lowers funding costs over time. Those advantages do not feel exciting, but they compound quietly.

The past year has looked strong, and the range tells you investors re-rated the stock. Royal Bank stock saw shares move 36% in the last year alone. The move reflected improved capital markets activity and a calmer rate backdrop, plus the market’s preference for steadier earnings. Still, banks rarely move in a straight line. Credit cycles show up eventually, and headlines can spook investors. That volatility usually rewards the patient, not the reactive.

The latest earnings update backed up the optimism with real numbers. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Royal Bank posted net income of $5.4 billion and diluted EPS of $3.76. It finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 13.5%, which gives it room to absorb higher credit losses and keep investing. Now the dividend stock offers a 2.75% yield, so the return story leans more on compounding than a headline payout. The key risk sits in a weaker Canadian consumer and higher provisions for credit losses if unemployment rises, which can pressure sentiment even when the dividend stays steady.

Bottom line

Put Enbridge and Royal Bank together and you get a simple, sturdy pairing. One leans on contracted and regulated cash flow from infrastructure. The other leans on diversified banking earnings that track the broader economy. Both can frustrate you in short stretches, especially when rates shift fast. That frustration often creates an opportunity, one that can bring in massive income even from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$62.92111$3.88$430.68Quarterly$6,984.12
RY$236.2329$6.56$190.24Quarterly$6,840.67

If you want two Canadian dividend giants you can buy and never sell, reinvest the dividends, keep adding when you can, and let the years do the heavy lifting. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), compounding stays tax-free, so patience can feel even more rewarding.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a steady dividend payment history, offers monthly distributions, and has a high and sustainable yield.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) could easily be the best dividend stock in the market overall, and why investors may want…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA in 2026? Here are three top picks to buy today for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor just hit a multi-year high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A 6% Dividend Stock Paying Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends can calm a jumpy TFSA because you get cash flow regularly, even when unit prices wobble.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks are backed by resilient business models and well-positioned to pay and increase their dividends year after year.

Read more »