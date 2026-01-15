Member Login
Home » Investing » Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2026

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2026

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock just exploded higher as the outlook for potash looks a lot brighter for the year ahead.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A tractor harvests lentils.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Nutrien looks like a compelling 2026 value/dividend play (about a 3.5% yield) despite a choppy fertilizer backdrop, with the long-term demand case supported by global food and crop-yield needs.
  • After an ~8% one-day jump to a 52-week high on a Morgan Stanley upgrade (tighter-for-longer potash outlook), the move may be largely priced in—making NTR more of a “watch for a pullback/average in” idea than a chase-at-the-top buy.

The agricultural fertilizer scene has been quite choppy over the past year, making shares of Nutrien (TSX:NTR) a bit of a choppier ride than usual. Still, with a robust dividend, which currently yields 3.5% at the time of this writing, and a dirt-cheap valuation, Nutrien definitely stands out as a name that could have a strong 2026. On Wednesday’s session, shares of the potash juggernaut shot up around 8% in a single day.

Undoubtedly, that’s the kind of single-day run that would get a sleeping giant noticed. With the stock now above $91 per share, a fresh 52-week high, questions linger as to whether the stock is ready to get back into high gear. Of course, chasing single-day pops is never a good idea for a value investor, but as shares look to come in over the next few weeks and months, I do see Nutrien as a compelling value play to watch.

Nutrien stock shoots up after a big upgrade

Even after the latest surge on the back of a huge analyst upgrade from the smart analysts over at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), I still view NTR stock as a pretty cheap stock that could weather a storm that might be more concentrated in the tech scene, especially if that AI bubble does come to a crashing halt at some point. Unless you’re keen on the name, though, I’d look for a near-term pullback to the $86 per-share range before backing up the truck, as the latest upgrade seems mostly priced in after a heavy-volume session in what was a bad day for the tech sector.

So, what’s behind the big-name upgrade? With Morgan Stanley going overweight (from equal weight), which pretty much means NTR stock is now a buy from a hold, investors have taken notice of the list of bull points. First, the analysts think the potash markets are entering a “tighter for longer” kind of climate. That bodes well for potash prices. And given Nutrien is one of the heavyweights in potash production, 2026 could be a big year for the firm if Morgan Stanley’s prediction comes true.

The upgrade seems priced in. But investors should watch for a dip

Even with the $7.00 per-share upgrade (to $77 from $70), the Wednesday pop pretty much limits any additional upside to be had. Hence, I’m more tempted to wait for a dip before rushing into the stock. With 2026 shipments in potash expected to grow, it seems like it’s going to be a huge year for shares of NTR, even if much of the gains end up front-loaded, should other sell-side analysts choose to upgrade their share targets following the big Morgan Stanley one.

Either way, the stock still looks like a bargain at 17.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), even after a historic pop. Personally, I’d be more inclined to average into a full position, given the magnitude of the single-day surge, which could easily be given back if investors find the need to rotate out of cyclicals and value plays and right back into the tech stars.

A promising 2026 outlook doesn’t mean shares are a must-buy right here

While NTR stock is bound to be a bit choppier than the TSX Index, I still find the name to be a great portfolio diversifier, especially if you lack exposure to the commodity plays with lower correlation to tech.

All considered, I find NTR stock to be a must-watch stock as it looks to have a solid 2026 on the back of potentially higher potash prices. The biggest reason to buy the stock, though, has to be the secular long-term tailwinds behind the firm. Rising global populations could mean more demand for higher crop yields.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for income plays during market dips? Consider looking at these four quality dividend stocks for a great mix of…

Read more »

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy Now or Wait for More Downside?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down in recent months. Has the pullback gone too far?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock has more than tripled shareholders' returns over the past decade and is poised to deliver steady gains…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Investing

The Only Index Fund I’d Buy and Never Sell

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) is just one of the index plays I'd opt to hold for the…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

This Safe 4% Dividend Stock Could Pay up Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT looks like a “set-it-and-collect-it” monthly payer, with rising distributions backed by strong industrial demand.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Investing

The Ideal Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks are some of the highest-quality companies in Canada, making them ideal to buy and hold in…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are likely well-positioned to maintain their payouts and increase their dividend year after year.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock could be the high-yielder that's worth considering for your next big TFSA buy.

Read more »