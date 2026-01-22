These three growth stocks continue to dominate the market each year, making them ones you’ll want to buy right now before they rally higher.

Load Up on These Growth Stocks Today Before They Lead the Charge in 2026

There’s no question that buying high-quality growth stocks is one of the best ways investors can build long-term wealth. These are the companies that can grow revenue, expand earnings, and compound value year after year, often at a much faster pace than the broader market.

The challenge with growth stocks, especially the best of the best, is that they rarely look cheap. High-quality businesses with strong competitive advantages usually trade at a premium, and for good reason.

Investors are willing to pay more for companies with durable business models, long runways for growth, and management teams that consistently execute proven, repeatable strategies.

With that said, just because these stocks trade at a premium doesn’t mean investors have to overpay for them. In many cases, their valuations are still fair, especially when the businesses continue to deliver strong results and justify those higher multiples.

As Warren Buffett once said, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Wonderful companies are the ones that can consistently outpace the market for years.

And when high-quality growth stocks do trade at reasonable valuations, or even at a discount, those opportunities can be especially compelling.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking to load up on high-quality growth stocks that have the potential to lead the market higher in 2026, here are several worth taking a closer look at today.

Two of the best growth stocks to buy for 2026 and beyond

If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks that offer serious growth potential in 2026 and beyond, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) are easily two of the best.

Dollarama, in particular, is one of the most popular all-around stocks in Canada thanks to its incredibly reliable and defensive business model, combined with years of growth potential both domestically and internationally.

As investors know, past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. However, a long track record of consistent, above-average growth still matters.

And over the last decade, Dollarama has delivered exactly that. The company has grown its revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Even more impressively, though, its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have increased at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Looking ahead, that growth is expected to continue. Over the next 12 months, analysts estimate Dollarama will grow its revenue by another 12% and its normalized EPS by 13.3%.

Meanwhile, although Aritzia is nowhere nearly as defensive as Dollarama, it offers even more growth potential.

The company only went public in late 2016, but in the nine full fiscal years it has traded publicly, Aritzia’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 19.3%, while its normalized EPS has increased at a CAGR of 17.4%.

That’s impressive for any stock, but especially for a consumer discretionary business that continued to grow and outperform through both the pandemic and the high-inflation environment that followed.

Going forward, analysts expect another 11.2% increase in revenue and a massive 27.6% increase in normalized EPS over the next 12 months, showing why even after its more than 75% rally over the last 12 months, it continues to be one of the best growth stocks to buy now.

A high-potential growth story that you can buy undervalued

While most high-quality growth stocks rarely trade undervalued, one opportunity investors have today is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

goeasy has been under pressure in recent months as concerns around its charge-off rates have weighed on the stock. And while those issues have temporarily impacted earnings, for the full year 2025, analysts estimate goeasy’s earnings will decline by just 1.5%.

More importantly, growth is already expected to rebound in 2026. Analysts currently estimate revenue will increase by 12.7%, while normalized EPS are expected to jump by 25.2%.

So, with goeasy trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.5 times, well below its five-year average of 10.2 times, the stock looks incredibly cheap. Furthermore, its dividend yield has also climbed to roughly 4.5% during its sell-off, while its payout ratio remains incredibly low at around 35%.

And although the growth stock currently has two hold ratings alongside four buy ratings, even the lowest price targets from analysts sit in the mid-$150s.

Therefore, with goeasy trading for less than $130 today, it’s easily one of the best opportunities that long-term investors have today.