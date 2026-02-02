Motley Fool Premium
Silver Prices Crash 30% Creating a Massive Entry Point for Investors

The drawdown in silver prices has dragged valuations of mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals lower today.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
Metals

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Silver plummeted 28% in a single trading session, marking its worst day since March 1980.
  • Gold crashed nearly 10%, falling below the $5,000 mark after hitting record highs.
  • The selloff was triggered by President Trump's Fed chair nomination and dollar strength.

The precious metals market just experienced its most violent shakeup in over four decades, and smart investors could view the carnage as a golden opportunity. Silver futures cratered to US$78.53 on Friday in a historic rout that left even seasoned traders stunned.

The metal, which had been riding a wave of safe-haven demand and speculation, gave back gains in spectacular fashion as leverage unwound and margin calls forced traders to dump positions.

Silver prices plunged after President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May.

Warsh has advocated tighter monetary policy throughout his career, and his announcement sent the dollar surging by about 0.8%. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced metals less attractive for foreign buyers while higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold and silver.

The dollar index’s strength, combined with a possible U.S. Iran deal, eased geopolitical tensions. That one-two punch stripped away the fear premium that had pushed metals to nosebleed levels.

Why the silver crash creates an opportunity

Despite Friday’s brutal sell-off, silver is still up roughly 15% for the year, while gold has surged 8% in 2026. Both metals enjoyed record-smashing rallies in 2025, with silver surging 145% and gold climbing 65%.

The fundamentals supporting precious metals haven’t changed.

  • Central banks continue buying gold to diversify away from dollar reserves.
  • Trump’s trade policies and foreign intervention make countries nervous about holding U.S. assets.
  • And the Fed remains on an easing path, even with Warsh potentially at the helm.

Investors looking to capitalize on the sell-off can consider gaining exposure to metals streaming companies such as Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM). Typically, streaming companies purchase metals at fixed prices from mining operations, which provide leverage to rising commodity prices without the operational risks of actually digging ore out of the ground.

Valued at a market cap of over $80 billion, WPM stock has almost tripled over the last three years. Wheaton just announced two new streaming deals: one for the Hemlo mine in Ontario and another for the Spring Valley project in Nevada. The company expects to add roughly 250,000 ounces annually by 2029, nearly double the growth of its closest competitors.

WPM stock is down 13% from its all-time high and trades at a premium valuation in February 2026. Analysts tracking WPM stock forecast sales will increase from US$1.3 billion in 2024 to US$3.5 billion in 2027.

Comparatively, free cash flow is forecast to expand from US$400 million to US$2.33 billion in this period. If the TSX mining stock is priced at 30 times forward FCF, which is reasonable, it should surge 25% over the next 12 months.

With silver still trading well above where it started the year and streaming companies positioned to benefit from any rebound, contrarian investors are viewing last week’s chaos as a rare entry point into one of 2025’s best-performing asset classes. The key question isn’t whether metals will recover – it’s whether you’ll have the courage to buy when everyone else is selling.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

