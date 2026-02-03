BCE Stock: A Lukewarm Outlook for 2026

BCE (TSX:BCE) looks like the kind of stock that should feel comforting in 2026. It sells phone and internet plans that most Canadians use, and it used to pay a monster dividend. But comfort can get expensive when debt stays high, and competition turns brutal. When you size up BCE stock for 2026, focus on three things: whether it can protect pricing, whether free cash flow can cover dividends and debt reduction. Furthermore, whether regulators tilt the playing field in ways BCE stock cannot control. So, let’s dig in.

BCE

BCE stock owns Bell Canada, one of the country’s biggest telecom networks, and it also runs Bell Media. That mix gives it recurring subscription cash flow, plus exposure to advertising swings and sports rights costs. It collects a monthly fee from millions of households and businesses, then it spends heavily to keep fibre and wireless networks modern. The model can reward patience, but it demands constant investment, even when the economy slows.

The last year brought a very public reset. In May 2025, BCE cut its annualized common dividend to $1.75 per share from $3.99, or $0.4375 quarterly. Management tied the move to deleveraging and flexibility. It also ended the discounted treasury issuance feature under its dividend-reinvestment plan, which had increased the share count. For income investors, it hurt, but it also made the payout look more realistic.

BCE also reshaped the business, not just the payout. It completed the acquisition of Ziply Fiber on Aug. 1, 2025, paying $5.0 billion in cash and assuming about $2.6 billion of net debt at closing. It also agreed to sell its 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to Rogers Communications for $4.7 billion, with proceeds aimed at reducing debt. BCE stock also cut roughly 690 roles in November 2025 as part of a broader cost push. None of this feels fun, but it reads like a company trying to simplify and rebuild trust with investors.

Earnings support

Earnings show why investors keep calling this a rebuild. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, BCE stock reported operating revenues of $6.049 billion, up 1.3% year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a proxy for operating cash earnings, rose to $2.762 billion from $2.722 billion. Free cash flow reached $1.003 billion, up from $832 million. Those are solid moves in the right direction, yet the business still needs heavy spending to keep customers from switching.

It also helps to remember why the dividend cut happened in the first place. In Q1 2025, BCE stock reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $630 million, or $0.68 per share, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.69. Operating revenue totalled $5.93 billion, down from $6.01 billion a year earlier. Management pointed to intense price competition and regulatory uncertainty. That combination can squeeze margins fast.

The 2026 setup likely stays more “steady grind” than “big comeback.” BCE stock scheduled its Q4 2025 results and 2026 guidance for Feb. 5, 2026, so investors should soon get a clearer map. Its 2025 framework called for modest revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, weaker adjusted EPS, and stronger free cash flow, which hints at the plan. That plan includes lower capital spending in spots, more efficiency, and steady deleveraging. Yet at writing, valuation can look inviting, trading at 5.4 times earnings and a dividend yield just under 5%. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $35.62 196 $1.75 $343.00 Quarterly $6,981.52

Bottom line

So, why does BCE stock have a lukewarm outlook in 2026? It has real assets and real cash flow, but it has to spend a lot just to stand still, and it cannot fully control pricing or regulation. The dividend reset bought time, not an automatic turnaround. If free cash flow keeps improving and leverage trends down, patient buyers could collect income while sentiment heals. If competition stays hot or policy shifts again, the stock may still pay, but it may not excite. That is the honest setup.