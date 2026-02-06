Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 1 “Set it and Forget it” Stock for 2026

TFSA Investors: 1 “Set it and Forget it” Stock for 2026

WSP could be the kind of “set it and forget it” TFSA stock that compounds quietly while infrastructure spending does the heavy lifting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • WSP benefits from long-cycle demand for engineering and infrastructure work across transportation, buildings, water, and energy.
  • Its growth push is deal-driven, led by the planned US$3.3 billion TRC acquisition plus bolt-ons like Ricardo.
  • Results show rising revenue and strong margins, but big acquisitions can add debt and integration risk.

If you want a “set it and forget it” Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock, you’re really asking for one thing: a business that can compound without you babysitting it. That means steady demand, a long runway, and management that does not gamble with shareholder money. It also means you should accept that even great companies drop sometimes, and you need the stomach to hold through it. In a TFSA, patience matters even more as the real magic comes from years of tax-free compounding, not perfect timing.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) fits that mindset as it sells something the world keeps needing: engineering and professional services that turn big plans into real projects. It works across transportation, buildings, water, environment, and energy, and it tends to ride long cycles tied to infrastructure spending. That gives it a different flavour than trendy tech, but it still benefits from megatrends like electrification and the push to modernize grids. In a market that changes its mood every week, boring demand can feel like a gift.

Over the last year, WSP’s news has leaned heavily into “bigger and more strategic.” The headline deal has been its agreement to acquire TRC Companies for a total cash purchase price of US$3.3 billion, which WSP framed as a defining move to build the top Power & Energy platform in the U.S. The company said it expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted net earnings per share, with more upside once it captures cost synergies.

WSP also kept adding capabilities in ways that support that same theme. In October 2025, it completed its acquisition of Ricardo, a U.K.-based strategic and engineering consultancy. That kind of bolt-on strengthens its technical bench and deepens its presence in key markets, which matters when clients want a one-stop shop for complex programmes.

Earnings support

The earnings picture backs up the “steady compounder” case. In the third quarter of 2025, WSP reported revenues of $4.53 billion, up from $3.98 billion a year earlier. Net revenues came in at $3.46 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $700.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2%. Those numbers show scale, and improving profitability, which is what you want if you plan to hold a stock for years.

Zooming out a bit, the results over earlier quarters also point to momentum rather than a one-off spike. In the second quarter of 2025, WSP reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $279.4 million, or $2.14 per share, while adjusted net earnings reached $306.6 million, or $2.35 per share. When a business can grow while still producing meaningful earnings, it gives long-term investors more ways to win, even if the market gets choppy.

For 2026, the story looks straightforward: continued demand for infrastructure and energy work, plus a major integration cycle if TRC closes on schedule. WSP also has a clear timetable for fresh guidance, with its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results scheduled for release after market close on Feb. 25, 2026. This can provide investors with an updated backlog and guidance, all while collecting income through dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WSP$264.2726$1.50$39.00Quarterly$6,871.02

Bottom line

This stock could be a buy for investors who want to get exposure to long-cycle growth themes without relying on U.S. mega-cap tech to do all the heavy lifting. The upside comes from durable infrastructure demand, rising power and grid investment, and the chance that TRC meaningfully boosts scale in a high-growth segment.

The risks are real, too. Large acquisitions can bring integration headaches, debt can rise, and project timing can slip if governments and corporations pause spending. If you can hold through normal drawdowns and you want a Canadian compounder that looks built for 2026, WSP deserves a spot on the shortlist.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

1 Rock-Solid TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Before RRSP Season Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season makes yields look irresistible, but Canadian Utilities is really a “sleep-well” pick only if you’re happy with slow…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your portfolio is overloaded in U.S. mega-cap tech, Constellation Software offers a quieter kind of software growth that can…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

If CAD/USD Swings, This TFSA Strategy Still Works

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAD/USD swings can make a TFSA feel volatile, so the best plan is a core in CAD assets plus a…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Gold Just Dropped: Should TFSA Investors Buy the Dip?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold’s dip can create a TFSA opportunity, but only if you pick a miner built to survive the ugly swings.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Tariffs? 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff noise can rattle markets, but businesses tied to everyday needs can keep compounding while the headlines scream.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Spoke: Here’s What I’d Buy in a TFSA Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada on pause, TFSA investors can shift from rate-watching to owning businesses that compound through ordinary…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m Never Selling This ETF in My Retirement Account

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement feels harder for most Canadians, and VGRO is built as a simple, low-cost “set it and stick with it”…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

Rates Are Stuck: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Side hustles are booming, but a steady dividend stock like Emera could be the quieter “second income” that doesn’t need…

Read more »