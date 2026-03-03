2 TSX Champions Poised for Exceptional Long-Term Returns

Motley Fool Premium
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another gainer worth watching closely this year.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Key Points
  • Focus on a 3+ year horizon and add on dips instead of trying to time TSX pullbacks or constantly taking profits in strong uptrends.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard looks like a long-term compounder at ~18.6x forward P/E with renewed M&A-driven growth potential, while Agnico Eagle still has room to run if gold stays strong, with profits surging, dividend growth improving, and a sub-20x forward P/E.

Instead of chasing hot stocks with the goal of scoring a quick weekly gain or even respectable upside over the course of a year or so, I’d argue that it makes more sense to buy a stock with the goal of doing well over the course of three years or more. Undoubtedly, the longer your investment horizon, the lower your risk profile, and perhaps the more time your winners have to really flourish.

Indeed, sometimes, ringing the register on your winners might not be the best move, especially since some winners don’t know how to stop winning. Either way, we’ll check in on two heavyweight champions on the TSX Index that I view as poised to do well over the long run.

Whether you’re looking for a three-year winner or are willing to hold for more than eight years, the following pair really do stand out at a time like this, especially as investors become overly concerned with taking profits before the next big market plunge hits. A market dip could hit the TSX Index, but good luck timing it, especially as some of the deserving winners continue to trend higher in the coming weeks and months.

Personally, I think such investors might wish to consider buying and adding on dips. That way, one won’t be disappointed with their timing. Timing the market seldom leads to desirable results, especially for market newcomers. That’s why focusing on the true long-term horizon might be the optimal move.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is an early winner in 2026, but it’s one worth watching (or even buying in bulk) very closely as shares look to make a run for new highs after spending most of last year in a bit of a choppy consolidation channel (sideways action, in other words).

Shares of the convenience retail icon are going for 18.6 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), which seems quite cheap when you consider the company’s history as an M&A all-star. With a new corporate strategy and potential to boost earnings growth via acquisitions over the next five years, I consider ATD stock to be a staple for any TFSA hoping to top the TSX Index over the long haul.

Though the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for profits is pinned to be in the high teens, I’d argue there’s potential to overshoot, especially if the right deals are made at the right price. Sometimes, synergies can make all the difference.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) has gone parabolic, and it certainly feels a bit dangerous to be chasing a run of 389% in just two years. That said, if gold prices keep rolling higher (and some big banks expect more gains for gold), the miners are bound to continue their ascent, as valuations look to catch up with the recent move in gold.

With net profits recently doubling and the dividend poised for above-average growth, I just don’t see the case for taking profits right here if you’re in the name already. At a less than 20 times forward P/E, the valuation still leaves room for upside, and for that reason, I’d consider incremental buying for those looking to build a long-term position.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

