Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Could Benefit From Surging Data Centre Demand

3 TSX Stocks That Could Benefit From Surging Data Centre Demand

Canada’s best data-centre plays may be the behind-the-scenes builders powering the AI boom, not the headline chip names.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica is a direct beneficiary because it builds and supplies hardware and networking for cloud and data centres.
  • Hammond Power Solutions wins as data centres need transformers and power equipment to handle massive electricity loads.
  • Stantec benefits by designing and engineering data-centre sites, while staying diversified if the AI buildout cools.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom needs more than chips. Every chatbot, cloud tool, and streaming service needs buildings full of servers. Those buildings need networking equipment, transformers, engineering, cooling, and reliable power. That’s why data centres have become one of the biggest investment themes in the market. The trick for Canadian investors is finding TSX stocks with real exposure, not just a nice-sounding AI story.

That’s why three names stand out today, namely Celestica (TSX:CLS), Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A), and Stantec (TSX:STN). Each benefits from a different part of the buildout, and together show how broad this opportunity has become.

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining

Source: Getty Images

CLS

Celestica offers the most direct technology angle. The company provides design, manufacturing, supply-chain, and hardware platform solutions for advanced technology customers. Its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment supports data-centre infrastructure, cloud, and networking demand. That makes CLS one of the clearest Canadian ways to invest in the physical side of AI.

The latest results looked explosive. In the first quarter of 2026, Celestica reported revenue of US$4.1 billion, up 53% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) reached US$2.16. Its CCS segment revenue climbed 76%, while Hardware Platform Solutions revenue rose 63%. Management also raised its 2026 outlook to US$19 billion in revenue and US$10.15 in adjusted EPS.

That’s powerful growth. But investors need to respect the risk. CLS has already rallied hard, and expectations now sit high. If hyperscale demand slows, margins slip, or customers delay orders, the stock could fall quickly. Still, for direct data-centre exposure, Celestica remains hard to ignore.

HPS

Hammond stock brings the electrical backbone. Data centres consume enormous electricity. They need transformers and power-quality equipment to manage that load. Hammond stock makes dry-type transformers, power transformers, and custom electrical products used across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, renewable, and data-centre markets.

The first quarter showed why investors keep watching it. Hammond stock reported record quarterly sales of $265 million, up 31.5% from last year. Demand stayed strong across emerging segments, including data centres, while its backlog remained elevated. That backlog gives the company visibility, even if project timing moves around.

Hammond stock also gives investors exposure to the grid bottleneck. Data centres don’t just need servers, but power delivered safely and reliably. As utilities, developers, and industrial customers upgrade electrical systems, Hammond can keep winning work. The risk is valuation and cyclicality. Hammond stock has already drawn attention, and manufacturing margins can move with input costs, capacity, and project mix. Smaller industrial names can also swing hard. Investors should avoid chasing it blindly, but the long-term setup looks strong.

STN

Stantec rounds out the list with engineering and design. Data centres need site planning, power systems, water systems, environmental work, and permitting support. Stantec has deep engineering reach across buildings, water, energy, resources, and infrastructure. That makes it a less obvious but practical winner from the buildout.

Its latest quarter backed up the quality case. Stantec reported net revenue of $1.7 billion, up 9.1% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.8% to $287 million, and backlog hit a record $9 billion. Its investor presentation also noted that U.S. infrastructure growth included data-centre projects in the north central region.

Stantec’s risk is that it doesn’t give investors pure data-centre exposure, yet that’s also a strength. If the AI buildout cools, Stantec still has water, transportation, energy, and public-sector work. It can win from data centres without needing every project to become an AI campus.

Bottom line

Data-centre demand could keep reshaping markets for years. Celestica builds the hardware path. Hammond stock powers it. Stantec helps design the systems around it. For investors wanting Canadian exposure to this boom, these three TSX stocks look like smart places to start before the theme grows even more crowded. The key is buying quality, watching valuation, and remembering that even great themes can stumble when investors get too excited. That discipline makes the boom easier to own long term.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Stantec. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way for Canadians to Earn $500 a Month Tax-Free From a TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong fundamentals, stable cash-flow generation, and attractive dividend yields, these two monthly-paying stocks stand out as compelling options…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs I’d Move Quickly to Add to a TFSA Right Now

| Andrew Button

The iShares Canadian Value Index ETF (TSX:XCV) has a value tilt.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Sneha Nahata

Consistent dividend growth and resilient payouts make these TSX stocks attractive investments for steady cash flow.

Read more »

crisis concept, falling stairs
Dividend Stocks

Down 25%, This Dividend Stock is a Top Forever Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Asset Management is down about 25% from its high, but its fee-driven, global investing machine still looks built to…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pair of high-yield dividend stocks are safer options for risk-averse Canadian retirees as well as income-focused investors.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Dividend Stocks

Forget Telus: A Cheaper Dividend Stock With More Growth Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

One beaten down Canadian dividend payer trades at a fraction of Telus's valuation, and its cash flows are expanding steadily.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Hold When Markets Get Bumpy

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA can snowball faster than you think when it’s invested in a steady dividend payer like Hydro One.

Read more »