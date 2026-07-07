Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The TFSA Strategy I’d Be Following Heading Into the Rest of 2026

The TFSA Strategy I’d Be Following Heading Into the Rest of 2026

Prepare for the second half of 2026 by reviewing your TFSA portfolio and understanding market impacts on your investments.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Mid-2026 TFSA Portfolio Rebalancing Considerations: Amidst geopolitical uncertainties, consider taking profits on high-performing stocks like Bombardier and Magna International due to potential trade agreement risks and reallocating toward growth opportunities like Shopify, benefiting from its strong revenue growth and AI integration.
  • Strategic Investments for Growth in Second Half of 2026: Invest in Shopify and Celestica during dip periods for long-term gains, leveraging Shopify's seasonal growth trend and Celestica's recovery potential in the AI infrastructure market, while using TFSA to maintain tax-free advantages on gains and rebalancing.

Standing in mid-2026, it’s time for the half-yearly review of your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio and the necessary rebalancing for the rest of 2026. The TSX saw a V-shaped recovery from the US-Iran war as energy prices corrected.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Uncertainty continues to keep the market on its toes

The July 1 review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) was as expected. The Trump administration declined to extend the deal and proposed using certain protocols with Canada and Mexico. However, that does not evaporate the agreement, as it will be effective until July 1, 2036, provided the United States doesn’t withdraw by giving a six-month notice. U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet threatened to withdraw, but has not ruled out that option either.

The CUSMA agreement is important for Canada as 90% of its exports are tied to it. Bombardier and Magna International are among the key beneficiaries and could be particularly affected if the US withdraws. If you own either of the two stocks in your TFSA, you could continue holding them. However, consider booking profits while they still trade near their 52-week high, as they have rallied 117% and 62%, respectively, over the last year.

Investing in the next leg of growth

You could consider investing the profits from rebalancing in the seasonal stocks like Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The stock has completed its seasonal fall in May and saw flattish growth in June. The real rally will probably begin at the end of October. Now is the perfect time to accumulate more stocks.

What makes me bullish about Shopify is its accelerated revenue growth in the seasonally weak first quarter. As Warren Buffett rightly said, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” Thus, I took the weak season and compared the fundamentals. The revenue growth is two-tiered.

YearSubscription Revenue($ Million)Merchant Solutions($ Million)YoY Revenue Growth
Q1 2022344.885922%
Q1 2023382110025%
Q1 2024511135023%
Q1 20256120174027%
Q1 2026750242034%

The subscription growth is increasing because Shopify is not just adding small and medium businesses and online stores. It has expanded its base to also serve enterprises, international retailers, offline stores, and business-to-business networks. This has increased its addressable market.

The merchant solution revenue is growing as Shopify adds more tools, cross-sells its products to merchants, and helps them increase sales from their Shopify stores. It is offering its merchants artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their online store performance and sell more. This shows that Shopify is expanding its business profitably.

How to make the most of Shopify stock in a TFSA

You can leverage this trend of Shopify through a short and long-term investing strategy. Buy Shopify stocks between April and June and book profits between November and January. So if you bought $10,000 worth of shares in June, which increases to $15,000 in December, sell shares worth $5,000 and keep the $10,000 invested in the TFSA for the long term. Instead of withdrawing $5,000, hold it and reinvest it in Shopify’s April dip.

Since you are reinvesting within the TFSA, your next year’s contribution room remains intact, and this rebalancing remains tax-free.

Another TFSA growth stock for the second half of 2026

You could also consider buying Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock, which corrected 15% between May and June, along with the overall AI infrastructure market. Too much money is being poured into building the infrastructure. Companies using AI have exhausted their AI budget by experimenting with expensive tokens. They are now revisiting their AI budget, asking for the return on every token used. But that did not stop hyperscalers from building AI infrastructure. In fact, telecom companies and governments are building sovereign AI, creating demand from enterprises.

AI stocks saw a pullback as SpaceX debuted on the stock market. Anthropic and OpenAI are planning their entry, making existing AI stocks compete for investor money. However, retail investors will likely return to AI chips as that is where profits are in the AI supply chain for the time being.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Data center woman holding laptop
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Profit From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Big Tech’s US$650 billion AI buildout could hit a hard limit: electricity, making nuclear fuel a quiet beneficiary.

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer a strong mix of stability, steady income, and long-term growth, making them ideal investments for beginners.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Win Big From Canada’s Energy Advantage

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s $140 billion oil-export engine is still growing, and CNQ plus Enbridge give investors two different ways to tap it.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn Market Volatility Into Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Volatility isn’t just a risk in Canada’s markets, it can be an opening to buy great businesses at better prices.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Surprise Investors Before 2026 Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s rising power demand and stubborn cost-of-living pressure could lift two very different TSX winners before 2026 ends.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two Canadian dividend giants offer income, stability, and long-term growth potential while interest rates remain on hold.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is This 5.8% Yielding TSX Dividend Stock a Buy for Passive Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 5.8% yield looks great, but BCE’s real story is whether its post-cut dividend is finally sustainable.

Read more »

chatting concept
Stocks for Beginners

A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a 3-stock TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026 with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and TD Bank.

Read more »