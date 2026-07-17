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2 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Want Income and Growth

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another dividend star worth buying up here.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • If you want a better mix of growth and income, focus on dividend growth stocks with long histories of annual raises, not just the highest current yield.
  • TC Energy (TRP) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) look reasonably priced for long-term investors, with TRP offering dividend growth and CNQ offering a higher yield with more energy-driven volatility.

For value investors seeking the perfect balance between growth and passive income, dividend growth stocks with long track records of annual increases are the way to go, at least in my humble opinion. At the end of the day, if you’ve got a long time horizon (let’s say between five and eight years, or maybe a bit longer), the priority should be the total returns. In any case, upfront yield has its draw for some older investors who need extra cash now and are in a lower tax bracket in (or very close to) retirement.

For everyone else, though, I think it’s well worth it to prioritize dividend growth. Indeed, some of the market’s most respectable and unpredictable performers have rich dividend-raise histories to back themselves up.

And, in this piece, we’ll check out two names that I think remain fairly valued to moderately cheap. In a frothier market climate, I’d say that’s the best zone to fall into, especially since extra caution should be taken with the names that have been nosediving in one of the most robust bullish ascents we’ve seen in recent memory.

dividend growth for passive income

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TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock has nearly doubled in the past two years. With its impressive natural gas pipelines generating ample cash flow as the firm looks to expand capacity to prepare for what could be insatiable demand as the AI data centre buildout moves ahead, it’s hard not to justify the now quite hefty 29 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

Like it or not, TC Energy is worth more than $100 billion now. And while the yield is lower, at 3.6%, than historical averages, I still view the firm as a premier dividend growth play that’s worth sticking with. If you can nibble your way into a long-term position on dips, that’s what I’d look to do. Though I’m also not against paying the premium right here if the dividend and much-improved fundamentals entice you. In my view, it’s a fair price to pay for a juggernaut of a cash cow.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a stellar bet for energy investors looking to take advantage of the recent pullback in oil. At 11.8 times trailing P/E, the shares aren’t priced with much in mind.

When you consider the firm’s operating advantages and how it has used its size to its advantage ($125.6 billion market cap), only then does it become more apparent that CNQ is an excellent go-to, whether it’s for income or long-term growth.

The 4.2% yield is rich, and the dividend looks set for more of the same: robust growth every year. Big energy might be a tad more volatile, but, in my view, it’s worth riding out the waves, especially if you’re overweight in tech and underweight in some of the key producers that are so critical to the Canadian economy. With the balance sheet improving and promising projects ahead, CNQ is one of the names to stash, regardless of what geopolitical news does to oil prices.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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