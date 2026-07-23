Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A 6.3% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

A 6.3% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

ZWC can be a big income booster for your diversified portfolio, especially if bought on meaningful market corrections.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) yields about 6.3% paid as monthly cash, well above the roughly 2.1% Canadian market average.
  • It achieves that yield by selling covered calls on a roughly 40-stock portfolio of blue‑chip Canadian dividend names, collecting option premiums that boost distributions but cap upside.
  • Best as a complement for retirees and income-focused investors — it provides steadier monthly cash flow and some downside cushion, has a 0.72% MER, and may lag in strong bull markets.

If you’re looking to boost your passive income, BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) deserves a closer look. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) currently offers a distribution yield of about 6.3%, paid out as monthly cash distributions — making it a potential choice for income investors seeking more than the Canadian stock market’s average yield of roughly 2.1%.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. ZWC’s higher yield comes from a covered call strategy that offers meaningful benefits but also involves trade-offs investors should understand before buying.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Why ZWC pays such a high yield

Unlike a traditional dividend ETF, ZWC doesn’t rely solely on dividends from the companies it owns. It also generates income by writing covered call options on its portfolio, collecting option premiums that are distributed to unitholders alongside dividend income.

The ETF, which manages approximately $2.4 billion in assets, follows a rules-based strategy that selects Canadian dividend stocks based on dividend yield, dividend growth, payout ratio, and liquidity. The result is a portfolio built around some of Canada’s most established businesses while generating an additional stream of income from options.

This strategy makes ZWC particularly attractive for investors who prioritize dependable cash flow. Option premiums can also provide a modest cushion during market pullbacks, helping soften declines when stocks are under pressure.

The trade-off is that covered calls cap part of the portfolio’s upside. If Canadian equities rally sharply, ZWC will likely trail a traditional dividend ETF because some gains are effectively exchanged for higher current income.

A portfolio of Canadian dividend leaders

One of ZWC’s biggest strengths is the quality of its underlying holdings. The ETF owns roughly 40 blue-chip Canadian companies, with significant exposure to sectors that have long rewarded shareholders with dependable dividends.

Its largest positions include Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, CIBC, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which together account for about 26% of the portfolio. Another 19% is invested in leading energy companies, including Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Suncor (TSX:SU), and TC Energy. Other notable holdings include Bank of Montreal and utility giant Fortis.

Professional management and the active covered call strategy contribute to a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.72%. While that’s higher than many passive ETFs, investors seeking enhanced monthly income may find the added cost worthwhile.

Should you buy ZWC?

ZWC isn’t designed to be the highest-growth investment in your portfolio. Instead, it’s built to generate attractive monthly cash flow while reducing some of the volatility that comes with owning equities. That makes it especially appealing for retirees or income-focused investors who value consistent distributions over maximum capital gains.

The ETF is likely to outperform during flat or range-bound markets, where option premiums can meaningfully enhance returns. In contrast, investors should expect it to lag during powerful bull markets because the covered call strategy limits upside participation.

The Foolish investor takeaway

For investors who want to generate more passive income without giving up exposure to Canada’s top dividend stocks, ZWC is worth considering. Its combination of blue-chip holdings, monthly cash distributions, and a yield of about 6.3% makes it a compelling income investment. While it’s probably best used as a complement to a core equity portfolio rather than a replacement for one, ZWC can be an effective way to boost your income.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Grow a $14,000 TFSA Into $711 in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A simple two-stock TFSA portfolio could deliver steady dividend income today while offering room for that income to grow over…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA Could Be Worth $109,000: Here’s the Monthly Income That You Could Earn

| Jitendra Parashar

A $109,000 TFSA invested in the right monthly income stock could generate about $627 every month in the first year…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies Thriving Despite Trade Tensions

| Aditya Raghunath

Trade tensions are hitting many Canadian stocks hard. CES Energy Solutions and MDA Space are proving to be two rare…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable business models, consistent dividend growth, healthy yields, and visible growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks offer attractive…

Read more »

fast shopping cart in grocery store
Dividend Stocks

How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada's TFSA contribution room just hit $109,000. Here is how your balance stacks up, and why a steady dividend grower…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Generate $1,000 Every Year in Tax-Free Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to earn $1,000 in tax-free cash from your TFSA every year? These two reliable TSX dividend stocks could help…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

I’m Using My TFSA to Turn $30,000 Into $320 in Quarterly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, strong dividend track record, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks could boost your…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

This 1 TSX Stock Looks Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

| Jitendra Parashar

With trade tensions making headlines once again, this TSX stock could deliver the great stability that many investors look for…

Read more »