Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » My #1 TFSA Stock and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

My #1 TFSA Stock and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is yielding a generous 4.4% as it benefits from strong growth and demand for its infrastructure assets.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is positioned to benefit from mega-growth trends in digitization, decarbonization, and deglobalization, driving demand for critical infrastructure assets.
  • • The company posted 10% funds from operations growth last quarter, with its data segment surging 46%, and has record liquidity of $6 billion to deploy into new opportunities.
  • • Brookfield Infrastructure yields 4.35% and expects 10% free funds flow growth in 2026, making it a compelling TFSA holding for dividend income and long-term growth potential.

My tax-free savings account (TFSA) is packed with my top dividend stocks as well as those stocks that I believe have the most potential upside. These investments are essentially the highest potential return investments. This means that they bring the highest potential tax savings for my TFSA.

Let’s take a look at my top TFSA stock that I’m holding for the long term.

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners – The bullish case

As one of the largest owners and operators of critical global infrastructure networks, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN) is in a sweet spot. As it pursues its growth, it has the backing of the larger Brookfield Companies Group. This means that it has access to funds from a leading asset management group, Brookfield Asset Management, giving rise to financing and partnerships as well as origination opportunities.

Brookfield has its toes in industries and trends that are experiencing secular growth tailwinds – digitization, decarbonization, and deglobalization. Let’s take a look at these trends.

Digitization is the process of converting large amounts of data to a digital format. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation enable organizations to be more efficient and profitable. But AI requires increased power and data load in order to work its magic. And this is where Brookfield Infrastructure comes in, helping to upgrade existing infrastructure from power generation to transmission to data centres.

Decarbonizing the energy sector requires an unprecedented increase in clean energy investments. This means cleaning up global power grids, which is the largest decarbonization opportunity today. Brookfield Infrastructure stock is participating in this through investment in renewable power, green hydrogen, and battery storage infrastructure.

Finally, deglobalization is the onshoring of the production of critical goods, the enhancement of global supply chains, and the support of more localized energy sources. For this, building and maintaining the right infrastructure is key. This is something that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is very much participating in.

Strong operating momentum

In Brookfield Infrastructure’s latest quarter, the company posted a 10% increase in funds from operations, to $709 million. Strong results in all of its businesses drove this increase. The notable standouts were Brookfield’s data and midstream segments, which increased 46% and 12%, respectively.

As per Brookfield’s management, Brookfield is “benefitting from an infrastructure investment super-cycle that’s expanding in both scope and scale.” In fact, Brookfield Infrastructure is armed with record liquidity of $6 billion to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Looking ahead – Continued growth for this TFSA stock

As Brookfield Infrastructure heads into the future, there is much that TFSA investors can be excited about. Along with a strong balance sheet, Brookfield is ramping up its capital recycling program. So far in 2026, Brookfield closed over $1 billion in asset sales. These asset sales will improve Brookfield’s liquidity. And this money will be redeployed into higher return opportunities.

The bottom line

Brookfield Infrastructure stock is yielding a generous 4.4% today, with an expected 10% growth rate in its free funds flow in 2026. Looking ahead, the company is equipped to continue growing its dividend and taking advantage of the strong demand trends in its chosen areas of focus.

In conclusion, this top TFSA stock offers a great combination of strong dividend income, strong demand for its infrastructure assets, and stability.   

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

My $14,000 TFSA Plan for $150 in Quarterly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their well-established businesses, resilient cash flows, and healthy long-term growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are well positioned…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure Your TFSA With $15,000 for Steady Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are backed by resilient business models, stable cash flows, and a history of consistently paying and increasing…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $21,000 TFSA Income Portfolio Paying $189 Each Quarter

| Sneha Nahata

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks when held inside a TFSA would generate tax-free income year after year.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use a $10,000 TFSA to Generate $850 a Year

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their consistent cash flows, high dividend yields, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking…

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your $50,000 TFSA Savings Into $167 in Consistent Monthly Cash Flow

| Jitendra Parashar

If your goal is to build dependable monthly cash flow inside a TFSA, these two TSX stocks deserve a closer…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources stock has pulled back 13%, but strong Q1 results and 26 years of dividend growth make it…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your $45,000 TFSA to Collect $190 Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks distribute dividends on a monthly basis and have reliable payouts, making them ideal investments for steady cash.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

| Daniel Da Costa

This dividend stock with a current yield of 4.4% is defensive and has major growth potential, making it the perfect…

Read more »