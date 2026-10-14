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A 4.1% Dividend Stock Worth Considering for Monthly Retirement Income

Primaris REIT’s 4.1% yield and recently doubled distribution growth guidance make it a top monthly dividend income stock for retirement.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
Key Points
  • Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:PMZ.UN) may accelerate its payout growth. It doubled its annual distribution growth guidance this month to 4.0%–8.0% through 2029.
  • The REIT’s growing monthly payouts are protected by an industry-leading conservative balance sheet, growing occupancy and low payout ratios.

Back in August 2025, I made a bullish case for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PMZ.UN) as a long-term passive income investment over a 10-year holding period. At the time, units traded at a steep 30% discount to their Net Asset Value (NAV), and offered a rich 5.8% distribution yield. Fast forward to today, and the market has finally woken up to the Canadian retail REIT’s attractive offerings. Units have rallied about 50% since, compressing the trust’s distribution yield to 4.1%.

While a 4.1% yield might seem less flashy on the surface, passive income investors, especially retirees, shouldn’t look away. Primaris REIT is an even higher-quality investment today than it was a year ago. What began as a deep-value turnaround play has matured into a premier, high-quality monthly dividend-growth compounder one can confidently buy for monthly retirement income.

shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

Primaris REIT’s October catalysts

During an investor day presentation on October 7, Primaris REIT unveiled updated three-year performance targets that significantly elevate its distribution growth trajectory through 2029. Most notably, management has doubled its targeted annual distribution growth rate from 2%–4% up to an impressive 4%–8% per year. This payout growth is anchored by strong operational execution, with long-term Funds From Operations (FFO) per unit growth targeted at 4%–8% annually.

To achieve its more ambitious latest targets, Primaris is firing on multiple operational cylinders. The REIT, which continues to build an exclusive portfolio of enclosed shopping malls, recently completed a landmark $411 million acquisition of Upper Canada Mall in the Greater Toronto Area. The deal, which closed days after the trust raised $230 million in new equity, adds a property with high foot traffic sourced from high-income households. It elevates the trust’s overall portfolio quality.

Simultaneously, management is aggressively converting lower-rent anchor spaces, such as former Hudson’s Bay department store locations, into vibrant footprints leased to high-traffic national retailers. Re-tenanting these large spaces is unlocking significant Net Operating Income growth at fourfold rent spreads over legacy leases.

Why buy PMZ.UN for sustainable retirement income

Primaris REIT presents a compelling operational model for retirees who depend on regular distributions to meet monthly living expenses. Unlike traditional dividend stocks that distribute cash quarterly, Primaris currently pays unitholders a $0.07 per unit monthly distribution that fits seamlessly into a monthly retirement spending plan.

What makes the retail REIT’s monthly cash flow particularly appealing is its potential durability. Primaris boasts one of the most conservative distribution safety profiles in the Canadian REIT sector, maintaining an FFO payout ratio under 50% and an Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) payout ratio near 66%. This conservative payout structure guarantees that the monthly distribution remains secure even during economic downturns, while leaving substantial retained cash flow to fund internal redevelopments without over-leveraging the real estate portfolio.

Inflation poses another ongoing challenge for retirees relying on fixed-income investments. A static dividend loses purchasing power over a multi-decade retirement. By targeting annual distribution hikes between 4% and 8% through 2029, Primaris REIT promises to raise the payout at rates that outpace general inflation rates in Canada.

As Canada’s only REIT focused strictly on enclosed shopping centres, Primaris currently benefits from zero new supply competition. Soaring construction costs and land constraints make building new enclosed malls exceedingly challenging in Canada today, providing existing dominant centres with exceptional tenant retention and lease pricing power.

Valuation considerations

While PMZ.UN no longer offers the fire-sale 30% discount seen in mid-2025, its current valuation remains fair and reasonable given the enhanced quality of its asset base. Trading near its reported NAV of $21.72 per unit, unitholders are paying fair value for a well-occupied premier commercial portfolio.

Supporting this fair valuation is an investment-grade financial fortress. Primaris holds nearly $5 billion in unencumbered assets, maintains a conservative 40.5% debt-to-assets ratio, and commands over $650 million in total liquidity. This financial flexibility enables management to weather broader market volatility while continuously executing strategies that will support growing distributions to unitholders.

Foolish bottom line

Chasing the highest yields often leads to painful dividend traps that may slow the growth of a retirement portfolio. Sustainable wealth in retirement can be maintained and built from reliable, growing passive income streams, and PMZ.UN has been a wonderful total return performer, historically.

PMZ.UN Chart

PMZ.UN data by YCharts

Primaris REIT may yield 4.1% today instead of a historical 5.8%, but its risk profile is lower, its growth guidance has doubled, and its property portfolio is stronger than ever. Income-focused investors seeking monthly cash flow that consistently beats inflation may consider buying and holding Primaris REIT units for the long haul.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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