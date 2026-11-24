Enbridge yields around 5.7% while Pembina enjoys a hot propane tailwind. See how their Q3 results stack up and which Canadian pipeline stock fits you best.

Enbridge vs. Pembina: Which Pipeline Stock Is the Better Buy Today?

Enbridge suits income-first investors, while Pembina suits those who want more growth from LNG and power projects.

Pembina's Q3 got a lift from Asian propane prices, which its own CFO calls "very frothy," so investors should not treat that boost as permanent.

While Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a Canadian behemoth, Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) is a peer pipeline company that is much smaller in size.

Pipelines are similar to toll roads as they charge a fee to move oil and gas. So, compared to upstream oil companies, pipeline stocks benefit from a steady stream of cash flow.

Over the last 20 years, ENB stock has returned 750% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Comparatively, PPL stock has generated cumulative returns totaling 1,450% over this period.

Despite these stellar gains, ENB offers you a dividend yield of almost 6% in November 2026, while the yield for Pembina is much lower at 4.1%.

So, which TSX dividend stock is a better buy right now?

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge stock: Slow, steady and built to last

Greg Ebel ended his last Enbridge (TSX: ENB) earnings call with a comment calling himself “a forever shareholder.” Ebel retires at year-end, yet he is still betting on the company he spent four years shaping.

In Q3 2026, Enbridge reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $4.4 billion, an increase of $167 million year over year. Its adjusted earnings rose to $0.49 per share, up from $0.46 per share last year.

CFO Pat Murray said results benefited from “favourable contracting and rate case settlements” on Enbridge’s U.S. assets. A rate case settlement meant regulators approved higher rates for the pipeline, which should increase revenue without any new volume.

Ebel also said gas transmission EBITDA was up by double digits. Murray credited higher rates in Enbridge Gas Utah and North Carolina, again from recent rate cases, while customer growth in Enbridge Gas Ontario added to this expansion.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion in EBITDA. Notably, Enbridge has met its EBITDA guidance for the last 21 years.

The energy infrastructure giant pays an annual dividend of $3.88 a year, and has hiked the payout for 31 consecutive years.

Ebel stated:

We continue to offer a combination of stability, strength, consistency, growth, and optionality that is difficult to find elsewhere.

Enbridge has about $38 billion of secured projects, which should drive future cash flow and dividends higher.

Pembina stock: A big quarter helped by Asian propane

Pembina reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion in Q3, an increase of 9% year over year, while earnings almost doubled to $570 million.

The key driver was the Marketing and New Ventures segment. Here, EBITDA rose 69% to $167 million, as Pembina sold propane at premium Asian prices through West Coast exports. Facilities rose 13%, and pipelines fell 4% after a new toll deal on the Alliance Pipeline.

Pembina raised 2026 EBITDA guidance to $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion and expects to hit the higher end of the guidance.

Management locked in gains associated with the propane boom due to frothy prices. Around 55% of its 2027 marketing exposure is hedged, up from 15% to 20% in the last call.

Pembina has sanctioned nearly $3 billion of projects since April, including the 932-megawatt Greenlight power plant for data centres.

Cedar LNG is 80% built and due in 2028, and the company targets 5% to 7% yearly growth in fee-based EBITDA per share through 2030.

The dividend is $0.735 a quarter, or $2.94 a year. At a recent price near $71, that is a yield of about 4.1%. The dividend has risen from $1.14 in 2006.

So, which pipeline stock is the better buy today?

If you want steady income, Enbridge is a better pipeline stock to own. It offers a higher yield and a longer dividend streak. While the debt balance is elevated, Enbridge’s $38 billion backlog provides significant revenue visibility.

If you want more upside via capital gains, Pembina deserves a second look. Cedar LNG and Greenlight are key near-term catalysts.

Think about your own goal before you make a purchase. A retiree who needs monthly bills covered may value Enbridge’s long record. A younger investor reinvesting dividends may prefer Pembina’s growth plan.