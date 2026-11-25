Earn $250 a month tax free in your TFSA. See how Sienna, Killam and Whitecap could get you there with about $70,000, plus explore the key risks.

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $250 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

You do not need $70,000 on day one. Fill your room every year, reinvest the dividends, and let the income build.

Each stock runs on a different engine: aging demand, rent cheques, and oil. Each also has one clear risk.

About $70,000 in a TFSA, split across Sienna, Killam, and Whitecap, could pay roughly $250 a month with no tax owed.

Imagine a Canadian retiree who wants to begin a passive income stream to pay for utility bills such as a phone, insurance, or car insurance.

One strategy to create a tax-free passive income stream is to own income-generating products in the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

While Canadian investors can hold guaranteed income certificates or GICs for a fixed yield in the TFSA, I would prefer quality dividend stocks as you benefit from consistent payouts and capital gains.

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How much do you need in a TFSA to earn $250 a month?

Start with the yearly goal. A $250 monthly cheque amounts to $3,000 a year. Now, divide that by the yield.

At 5%, you need to invest $60,000.

At 4.3%, you need about $70,000.

At 3%, you need $100,000.

Dividends inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are never taxed, and withdrawals do not count as income, so they will not trim benefits like Old Age Security.

Someone who turned 18 by 2009, has lived in Canada since, and never contributed has $109,000 today. The CRA should set the 2027 limit at $7,500, lifting the total contribution limit to $116,500 on January 1.

Which 3 monthly dividend stocks could pay $250 a month?

Here’s how you can earn a blended yield of around 4.3% and earn $250 a month by investing around $70,000 in these three monthly Canadian dividend stocks. Moreover, you can gain exposure across senior living, real estate, and energy.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) $20.09 1,069 $0.078 $83.34 Monthly Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) $17.03 1,389 $0.06 $83.34 Monthly Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) $16.22 1,389 $0.06 $83.34 Monthly

Is Sienna Senior Living’s monthly dividend safe?

Sienna owns and operates seniors’ residences across four Canadian provinces. In Q3, it reported a 15th consecutive quarter of same-property growth and ended with a retirement occupancy of 95.2% in October.

The payout ratio improved from 75.9% to 72% over the last 12 months. Notably, Sienna issued stock to fund purchases, so operating funds from operations per share grew just 1.4% while the total rose 21.2% year over year.

Can Killam Apartment REIT keep paying $0.06 a month?

Killam owns apartments, primarily in Atlantic Canada.

Apartments were 97.3% occupied in the third quarter, and same-property apartment income rose 3%. Funds from operations (FFO) held flat at $0.34 a unit because a vacancy at Westmount Place cost $840,000.

Even so, Killam pays $0.18 a quarter, well under its FFO per unit. The trade-off is debt, which stands at 42.8% of assets, and financing costs up 9.4%.

How safe is Whitecap Resources’ dividend if oil prices fall?

The final stock on the list is Whitecap, a company in the oil and gas sector. In Q3, it reported a funds flow of $1.2 billion.

Whitecap is the cyclical one, and it brings the most growth. Third-quarter funds flow hit $1.2 billion. It spent $533 million in capital expenditures and deployed most of the excess cash to lower balance sheet debt.

The board then raised the monthly dividend about 1.5% to $0.0617, a yield near 4.4%.

At an $80 oil price, Whitecap expects $4.1 billion of 2027 funds flow. The dividend costs about $900 million, roughly a fifth of that.

CFO Thanh Kang said buying back shares “improves the sustainability of the dividend longer term.”

How can you build a $70,000 TFSA income stream?

Here’s how you can build a $70,000 TFSA income stream.

Contribute every month and own stocks for the long term

Invest around $625 each month to benefit from dollar-cost averaging.

Reinvest dividends until you need the income, then switch to cash.

Rebalance yearly and evaluate business fundamentals.

What risks could cut your TFSA dividend income?

Monthly payouts can be cut, as dividends are not guaranteed. Sienna’s share issuance, Killam’s debt, and Whitecap’s oil exposure are certain risks you need to analyze before investing.