Buying a dividend stock? Here’s four questions about its yield, payout, growth potential and price to ask before you hit the buy button.

Considering Dividend Growth Potential: Look for companies like Fortis that not only cover their dividends well but also consistently increase them, sustaining long-term growth prospects.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: It's important to examine if a company can afford its dividend payout, as seen with Enbridge's projected DCF supporting its payments comfortably.

Evaluating Dividend Yield: Investors should understand whether a high yield is due to a company increasing dividends, as with Enbridge's reliable revenue, or a decline in share price.

If you’re buying a dividend stock for income, it’s easy to start with the yield. But rather than just picking the best yields or the longest payout histories, there are some questions that investors should be asking of the companies on their shortlist.

Here’s a look at four of the questions that investors should ask.

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What’s behind the yield?

The dividend yield is the amount of the payout, as a percentage of the price of a share of the company. The higher the yield, the higher the payment as a percentage of the share price.

This means that the yield itself can rise for two reasons.

The first is the company increasing its dividend. Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is a great example of this. Enbridge is an energy infrastructure company that operates a massive pipeline network that transports crude and natural gas across the continent.

The sheer necessity of that business means that Enbridge generates a reliable revenue stream that lets the company invest in its business and raise its dividend each year.

In fact, Enbridge has hiked that dividend each year for over three decades without fail.

The other reason is when the share price falls. If a company trades at $50 and pays $2.50 annually, that works out to a 5% yield. If the share price drops to $40 and the dividend stays the same, the yield rises to 6.25%.

That’s worth remembering when a watchlist stock suddenly starts offering more income for every dollar invested.

Can the business afford the payout?

Paying out a handsome dividend is one thing, but the company still has to afford that payment.

In the case of Enbridge, the company’s distributable cash flow (DCF) helps to illustrate that number. Management expects DCF to come in between $5.70 to $6.10 per share in 2026.

By way of comparison, Enbridge’s annualized dividend of $3.88 per share amounts to about 64% to 68% of its projected DCF. That gives Enbridge some room if cash flow comes in below expectations.

That measurement is different for other businesses. For a big bank stock like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD), earnings are a better starting point. In that case, TD reported a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% in the most recent quarter.

Investors can look at earnings alongside capital levels and provisions for credit losses. If borrowers begin struggling to repay their loans, higher provisions can eat into earnings that support the dividend.

Can the dividend grow?

When buying a dividend stock, picking one that is well covered is great. But even with a 5% starting yield, the income you collect per share stays flat if the company keeps the dividend unchanged.

A great example of this is Fortis (TSX: FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks on the continent. The reliable nature of a utility means that Fortis can predictably invest in growth and offer annual bumps to its quarterly dividend.

In fact, Fortis has provided annual increases to its dividend for 53 consecutive years. That’s the second-longest streak in Canada, including the most recent 4% uptick this year.

To continue providing that growth, Fortis consistently invests in its business. The company’s $32.2 billion capital plan that supports earnings growth runs through 2031.

As part of that plan, Fortis is targeting annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

What price makes sense when buying a dividend stock?

Even if you’re happy with the dividend, the price you pay for that dividend stock is still important.

That’s where the price-to-earnings ratio helps. That’s a measure of how expensive a stock is relative to earnings per share. In other words, it shows how much investors pay for each dollar of earnings.

In the case of TD, the bank reported a P/E of 17.2 in the most recent quarter. That’s an increase over the 12.8 ratio reported a year earlier. In other words, investors were paying more for each dollar of TD’s earnings at the end of the quarter than they were a year earlier.

And that’s evident in the stock price. Over that same one-year period, TD’s stock has soared 42%.

For dividend investors, TD’s 2.7% yield may be a tougher sell at a higher valuation, despite the bank’s strong earnings and long-standing dividend history.