Brookfield stock could deliver attractive long-term returns as its growing earnings, expanding investment platform, and strategic investments strengthen its five-year outlook.

Where Could Brookfield Stock Be in 5 Years? What the Latest Results Mean

Its latest quarterly revenue grew 9.4% YoY to US$20.7 billion, while earnings before realizations per share also rose.

Brookfield stock has declined 14% in 2026, but it has gained 74% over the past three years.

It’s not really surprising to see new investors become cautious when a popular stock starts moving in the wrong direction. After all, nobody enjoys watching their investments lose value, especially when the broader market offers plenty of other opportunities.

But I believe it’s important to distinguish between a struggling share price and a struggling business. Sometimes, investors become so focused on recent market movements that they overlook encouraging developments within the company itself.

Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN) offers an interesting example of this situation. Its shares have struggled recently, yet the company continues to report growth across important parts of its investment platform. That makes me curious about what the business could look like several years from now rather than where its stock might trade next week.

Let’s take a closer look at Brookfield’s latest results and discuss whether its recent business momentum could support a stronger stock price by 2031.

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Brookfield stock

To understand where Brookfield stock could be in five years, let’s first look at its business and recent share price performance. In short, this Toronto-based global investment firm has operations spanning asset management, wealth solutions, infrastructure, energy, real estate, and private equity.

After declining 14% year-to-date, BN stock currently trades at $54.09 per share with a market cap of $133 billion. It also offers a 0.7% annualized dividend yield. Although its shares have slipped over 10% in the last year, Brookfield has delivered an impressive 74% return over the past three years.

Despite this recent weakness, I find the company’s improving earnings and expanding investment operations worth paying attention to. Let me explain.

What Brookfield’s latest results reveal

Brookfield’s latest quarterly results provide a clearer picture of why its stock could have big growth potential over the next five years. In the September quarter, the company’s revenue rose 9.4% year-over-year (YoY) to US$20.7 billion. Its consolidated net income also surged to US$1.9 billion from US$284 million a year ago, partly benefiting from favourable changes in asset valuations.

More importantly, Brookfield’s earnings before realizations climbed about 12% YoY in the latest quarter with the help of stronger contributions from its core businesses.

The company’s asset management business raised US$25 billion during the quarter, helping increase its fee-bearing capital by 13%. This growth also supported a 15% increase in its fee-related earnings.

Meanwhile, its wealth solutions segment reported nearly 22% YoY growth in earnings, driven by organic expansion, strong investment performance, and a larger insurance platform. Adding to the optimism, Brookfield’s operating businesses also performed well, with earnings rising nearly 28% from a year ago.

Why Brookfield’s long-term outlook looks promising

Beyond its strong earnings growth trend, Brookfield’s continued investments and expansion plans could help its stock deliver stronger returns over the next five years.

At the end of September, Brookfield had US$207 billion in capital available for new investments across its corporation, affiliates, and private funds. This gives its broader investment platform more room to pursue new opportunities.

Moreover, Brookfield’s expanding insurance operations, with nearly US$200 billion in assets, could become another important growth driver. Its wealth solutions business is also targeting long-term returns on equity of at least 15%.

The company is pursuing opportunities in nuclear energy through Westinghouse, while its real estate operations continue to benefit from demand for premium properties.

Where could BN stock be by 2031?

Given all these positive factors, I believe Brookfield stock has the potential to trade significantly higher over the next five years, provided its businesses maintain their growth momentum.

While changing interest rates, asset valuations, and market volatility could create temporary challenges, Brookfield’s diversified operations and ability to reinvest capital should help support its long-term performance.

For investors willing to look beyond short-term market fluctuations, BN stock’s recent pullback, improving earnings, and expanding investment opportunities make it an attractive Canadian stock to consider buying right now.