Tourmaline Oil stock yields near 3.2% and 2027 free cash flow could jump 71%. See why this Canadian dividend payer is on my TFSA buy list for $3,000 today.

I’d Buy This 3.2% Yielder With My Next $3,000

A 3.2% yield is modest, but strong cash flow, low debt, and low break-even costs give the payout room to grow.

Management expects about $1.8 billion in 2027 free cash flow, up 71%, which supports a 5% dividend hike to $2.10 a year and ongoing buybacks.

Tourmaline sold less gas in Q3 on purpose and is now ramping toward about 670,000 boe/d by year-end to capture stronger winter prices.

Valued at a market cap of $25 billion, Tourmaline Oil (TSX: TOU) is among the largest energy companies in Canada. Over the past decade, the country’s largest natural gas producer has returned 194% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Despite these inflation-beating returns, the TSX dividend stock is down 23% from all-time highs and offers you a yield of over 3%. Let’s see why I would invest in Tourmaline stock with my next $3,000.

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Why did Tourmaline Oil hold back natural gas in Q3 2026?

Gas was cheap in Alberta, given the AECO 5A benchmark averaged just $1.59 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) in the third quarter. Tourmaline still averaged $3.41 per mcf, because it sells in markets well beyond Alberta.

Even so, Tourmaline chose to produce less. Q3 output averaged 593,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), just under its 595,000 to 605,000 guidance.

Rather than selling into a weak market, the company pumped some gas into storage and held back finished wells. The goal was to send more volume to the stronger prices expected in Q4 and early 2027.

Tourmaline holds 10 billion cubic feet today and plans to reach 14 billion next year. It also fracked extra wells in August and September, then held them back.

About 80 new wells should start flowing this quarter, and production is already running at 630,000 to 635,000 boe/d, while management is aiming for roughly 670,000 boe/d by year-end.

Chief Financial Officer Jamie Heard called it “the most dramatic Tourmaline production swing in our corporate history” on the Nov. 5 earnings call.

How much free cash flow could Tourmaline Oil generate in 2027?

Free cash flow is the money left after a company pays to drill and maintain its wells. It is what funds dividends and share buybacks.

Tourmaline plans to spend $2.6 billion on exploration and production in 2027. At current futures prices, it expects about $1.8 billion in free cash flow next year, an increase of 71% from the July estimate.

Heard said roughly two-thirds to three-quarters of that jump comes from better commodity prices. Tourmaline has 105 million cubic feet per day tied to European (TTF) and Asian (JKM) gas prices this year, rising to 137 million in 2027. CEO Mike Rose noted JKM was trading near $46.50 per mcf for the rest of 2026.

Another 887 million cubic feet per day is hedged at a fixed $5.07 for the rest of this year, which provides earnings visibility.

Is the Tourmaline Oil dividend safe and growing?

Tourmaline raised its base quarterly dividend 5% to $0.525 per share, or $2.10 a year. It is payable on December 31 to shareholders of record on December 15. At a yield of about 3.2%, $3,000 would earn roughly $96 a year.

The payout is easily covered with FCF. In Q3, it reported an FCF of $788 million or $2.02 per share, which indicates a payout ratio of 25%. Net debt of $1.5 billion also sits below the company’s $1.75 billion target.

Management is also buying back stock and repurchased 1.3 million shares between September 23 and October 9 at an average of $61.88, with more buybacks planned. No special dividend has been declared, but the company says the stronger outlook could allow one.

Heard explained the logic simply: “It feels to us that our shares should be worth more in short order.”

What are the risks of buying Tourmaline Oil stock?

Natural gas is a volatile business. A mild winter could cool European and Asian prices, and Alberta prices are also still weak. Tourmaline says every $1 move in those prices swings cash flow by about $50 million.

Rose offered some comfort. “We know our breakevens,” he said, putting the Deep Basin near $2 and the Montney near $1.40 per mcf. That cushion lets Tourmaline wait instead of selling at a loss.

The company is also building Emerald Energy Technologies and a data centre power project called Malachite, which means it also offers you AI exposure.