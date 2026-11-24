Despite industry turmoil that devastated BCE and Telus stock prices, telecom assets remain valuable as evidenced by Quebecor's $31 billion cash offer for Telus, with both companies positioned as essential players in Canada's digital transformation and AI revolution.

Dividend stocks are the anchors in a well-diversified portfolio – one that provides income, stability, and growth. But not any dividend stock will do. We want yield, but we also want stability and predictability. This has been something that BCE Inc. (TSC:BCE) was well-known for. Until it wasn’t – when BCE stock slashed its dividend as it fell onto hard times.

Today, BCE stock is yielding a very generous 5.6%. And it’s a dividend that’s well covered as BCE continues to make strides in securing its cash flows as well as strengthening its financial position. Let’s take a look.

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BCE stock adequately covers its dividend

In the third quarter of 2026, BCE stock paid out $435 million in dividends. This compared to free cash flow of $846 million in the quarter. So, BCE’s dividend represented 51% of its free cash flow, which is in line with management’s targeted payout ratio.

For the full year, management is expecting free cash to be in the range of $2,100 to $2,300. This compares to expected full year dividends to be paid of $1,740, which puts its payout ratio between 76% and 83%. This is higher than management would like, but the company is making progress on many fronts to hopefully drive cash flows higher.

Improving telecom environment

In BCE’s latest quarter, this progress showed up in the lowest third quarter churn in four years, wireless pricing improvements, and strong growth in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions and at Bell Media.

BCE’s telecom assets remain valuable, and this value is increasingly being recognized by different players. For example, Quebec’s Caisse de Depot agreed to acquire a 49.9% stake in BCE’s newly formed wireless tower company, TowerCo. This monetization will give BCE access to additional funds to help with debt repayment, capital expenditures and growth plans.

Consolidation in the telecom industry?

There’s no doubt that there are structural changes happening in the telecom industry. This began when the government instituted policies that were intended to drive down prices and improve affordability for Canadians. The impact has been reflected in BCE and Telus Corp.’s (TSX: T) financial difficulties and disastrous stock price performance.

It left BCE and Telus stock scrambling to reinvent themselves. But despite these difficulties, there is a lot of value in these telecom companies and their telecom assets. The world is digitizing. Telecom companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution. Their importance in all of this is undeniable.

While things shake out, investors will be grappling with the uncertainty. While it may be difficult to pinpoint exactly how things will play out, I don’t think it’s difficult to imagine how incredibly important these telecom companies are and how much value they will create in the years ahead as they facilitate and enable the emergence and growth of AI.

As an indicator of the undervalued nature of both BCE and Telus, we need look no further than at Quebecor’s $31 billion cash offer for Telus stock. This offer probably undervalues the company, but it also demonstrates that these assets are valuable.

The bottom line

The table below shows how an investment of approximately $23,400 will generate annual dividends of approximately $1,300. I also included other options for those of you who would want to invest more or less.

In conclusion, BCE stock is by no means without risk. There are a lot of changes happening in the telecom industry, but the fact remains that this industry is an essential one for Canada. We need sovereignty over our own data, connection, and participation in the growth of AI.