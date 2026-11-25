See how $100,000 invested in EIT.UN could generate approximately $559 monthly, along with its fees, NAV discount, and risks.

A $100,000 investment at $17.89 per unit could purchase 5,589 units and generate approximately $558.90 monthly at the current $0.10 distribution rate.

EIT.UN is an actively managed closed-end fund offering a 6.7% annualized distribution yield, with units trading at an approximately 4.1% discount to NAV as of November 10.

One mistake I often see passive income investors make is calculating their expected income by simply multiplying an investment’s advertised yield by the amount they plan to invest.

That approach can provide a reasonable estimate, but it isn’t always accurate. Whether you’re looking at a trailing 12-month yield or a forward annualized yield, both figures are snapshots that depend on the investment’s price and distribution history.

If generating a specific amount of monthly income is your priority, I think it’s better to work backward from the current share price and the latest distribution per share. First, determine how many shares or units your investment can purchase. Then multiply that number by the most recently declared monthly payment.

This gives you a clearer picture of the cash flow you might receive, assuming the distribution remains unchanged. To illustrate, let’s look at one of my favourite Canadian monthly income investments: the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN).

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What is the Canoe EIT Income Fund?

EIT.UN is a closed-end fund (CEF), which means it differs from a conventional exchange-traded fund (ETF). Unlike an ETF, which generally has a creation and redemption mechanism designed to keep its market price close to net asset value (NAV), a closed-end fund has a fixed number of units outstanding. Consequently, its units can trade at a premium or discount to the value of its underlying investments.

As of November 10, EIT.UN traded at $17.89 per unit, compared with a NAV of $18.65. That represents a discount of approximately 4.1%, meaning investors could purchase exposure to the fund’s underlying portfolio for slightly less than its reported asset value. Of course, discounts can persist or widen, so I wouldn’t assume they’ll automatically close.

EIT.UN holds an actively managed, relatively concentrated portfolio of dividend-paying equities, with roughly half its exposure in Canadian stocks and the other half in U.S. stocks. Its defining feature is a monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit, equivalent to $1.20 annually.

At the November 10 market price, that works out to an annualized distribution yield of approximately 6.7%. The fund’s next distribution has a November 20 record date and is scheduled for payment on December 15. Investors must generally purchase units before the applicable ex-distribution date to qualify.

The monthly payments can be funded through several sources, including dividends, realized capital gains, and return of capital. The composition can vary, so investors shouldn’t automatically treat the entire distribution as investment income.

There are also costs to consider. EIT.UN charges a 1.1% management fee, and its total expenses can be higher. The fund can also employ leverage of up to approximately 1.2 times its net assets, potentially increasing both investment exposure and financing costs.

How Much Monthly Income Could $100,000 Generate?

Now let’s calculate the potential income using the actual unit price and distribution rather than relying on the quoted yield. At $17.89 per unit, a $100,000 investment could purchase 5,589 whole units of EIT.UN, costing $99,999.21 and leaving $0.79 uninvested.

With the fund currently paying $0.10 per unit monthly, those 5,589 units would generate approximately $558.90 each month. Over a full year, assuming the distribution remains unchanged, that works out to $6,706.80 in cash payments.

However, I’d emphasize that these payments aren’t guaranteed. The fund can change its distribution policy, and its market price can fluctuate substantially. More importantly, I wouldn’t evaluate EIT.UN solely on how much cash it distributes.

Total return remains the most important measure of long-term investment performance because it accounts for both distributions and changes in the value of your holdings. A fund can maintain a generous monthly payment while its NAV declines, particularly if distributions exceed the returns generated by its underlying portfolio.

Fortunately, EIT.UN has also delivered competitive historical performance. Over the trailing 10 years, it generated an annualized total return of approximately 14.3%, assuming distributions were reinvested. That’s a strong result, although past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns, especially given the fund’s active management, concentrated holdings, and use of leverage.