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Friday’s Jobs Report Could Move Your Mortgage Rate: What to Do Before It Lands

A small rate surprise matters less when you already have written offers, payment calculations, and clear contract terms.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Fixed mortgage offers can change before the Bank of Canada acts.
  • Check rate-hold conditions and whether a lower rate remains available.
  • Keep renewal cash accessible instead of relying on bank-stock returns.

A mortgage renewal can make a jobs report feel personal. Statistics Canada talks about employment, and suddenly you’re wondering whether your next mortgage payment will leave enough room in the monthly budget.

Now the report is out. Canada lost 68,000 jobs in September, and unemployment rose to 6.5%. That followed another employment decline in August, giving borrowers more evidence that the economy is slowing.

Canadian bond yields edged lower again. The 10-year government bond yield slipped to about 3.9% this week. That offers some relief after the recent pressure on borrowing costs, but it doesn’t mean every lender has lowered its mortgage offers.

For anyone renewing soon, the useful question is what a different rate actually changes, and whether the mortgage attached to it suits your plans.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

Which rate can move

Fixed and variable mortgages respond differently. Fixed mortgage rates are influenced by bond yields, lender funding costs, competition and margins. They can change before the Bank of Canada makes a decision. Five-year bond yields are particularly relevant to five-year fixed offers. Tuesday’s 10-year move gives broader market context.

Variable mortgages generally follow the lender’s prime rate. At writing, the Bank of Canada’s policy rate remained 2.25%, with its next decision scheduled for October 28. Weaker employment supports the case against further tightening, but energy prices and tariffs still complicate the inflation outlook. A rate cut isn’t guaranteed.

Some variable mortgages change your payment when rates move. Others keep payments fixed and adjust how much goes toward principal. Here’s what three rates mean for a $400,000 renewal with 20 years remaining, using monthly payments and standard Canadian semiannual compounding.

Illustrated mortgage rateMonthly payment
4.50%$2,521.62
4.75%$2,574.78
5.00%$2,628.50

These are illustrations, rather than lender quotes. Still, moving from 4.75% to 4.50% saves about $53 monthly, or $638 annually. Moving to 5% costs about $54 more monthly. That’s important, and it also helps you avoid an expensive penalty if you need to move before the term ends.

What the rate hold does

A written rate hold can protect an offer while you compare lenders. Its value depends on the terms. The important details are the expiry date, approval conditions and whether the lender allows a lower rate before closing. A hold that protects against increases and permits a lower rate gives you more flexibility than one that simply freezes the original offer.

Prepayment privileges and break penalties deserve equal attention. Extending the amortization can reduce the payment, but keeping that longer repayment schedule increases total interest. A smaller payment isn’t necessarily a cheaper mortgage.

With the jobs report behind us, compare updated offers using the same balance, amortization and term. Otherwise, the advertised rate can hide a meaningful difference in cost.

Consider TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) faces both sides of a weaker economy. Easier borrowing costs can help customers, while unemployment can increase missed payments and credit losses. TD’s third-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.77 per share, versus $2.20 a year earlier. Adjusted return on common equity improved to 16% from 13.2%. Its $1.12 quarterly dividend represented roughly 40% of adjusted earnings, leaving a reasonable earnings cushion.

At writing, TD stock traded at $167.83, with the annualized dividend yield at about 2.7%. The price was approximately 15.1 times third-quarter adjusted earnings.

The dividend looks supported, but TD still expects substantial U.S. anti-money-laundering remediation work through 2027. For investors buying stocks in Canada, TD offers a profitable banking business. Its recent price and modest yield do not make it an obvious bargain simply because borrowing-cost expectations improved.

Bottom line

September’s job losses changed the rate discussion, but didn’t automatically lower your mortgage payment.

Keep money needed for renewal costs accessible, including cash held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account. TD shares belong among the long-term investments.

For the illustrated mortgage, a quarter-point reduction saves about $53 monthly. Secure useful rate-hold terms, compare total costs and preserve the flexibility your household needs.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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