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Don’t Let Unused TFSA Room Go to Waste Before You Retire

Unused TFSA contribution room can help Canadians boost their nest egg and retire with confidence.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
Key Points
  • Canadians approaching retirement can use unused TFSA contribution room to accelerate savings through tax-free investment growth and compounding.
  • Average TFSA balances among Canadians aged 50–64 remain below their potential, highlighting an opportunity to build retirement wealth before age 65.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) offers a long history of dividend payments and potential dividend growth, making it a candidate for long-term TFSA investing and future tax-free retirement income.

Cramming is common among pre-retirees preparing for retirement. Many Canadians in their 50s feel a sudden surge of urgency, realizing their nest egg may not be enough to support their desired lifestyle. They cram to boost their savings, not realizing they can make a wealth-building move to bridge the income gap at this stage in life.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Check your unused TFSA contribution room

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools available. Yet recent data from Statistics Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) show substantial unused contribution room.

Note that since its inception in 2009, the cumulative lifetime TFSA contribution room for an eligible Canadian who has never contributed has grown to $109,000. Still, despite this generous headroom as of January 2026, utilization remains far below ideal. While the pre-retirement gap is massive, a window of opportunity is wide open.

Actual TFSA average at 50–64

You rarely see an average 50-year-old with a maxed-out TFSA. Based on the 2024 tax year, the average balance of TFSA users in the age range 50–54 is $35,235, representing a low 37% utilization rate. However, utilization improves to 46% ($43,519) and 55% ($52,381) in the 55–59 and 60–64 age groups, respectively.

The rising utilization rates show progress, though the missed earnings opportunity remains enormous. Canadians in their late 40s and 50s are usually in their peak earning years. Still, you have plenty of time to build retirement wealth with your TFSA.

Tax-free growth and earnings

Interest, capital gains, and dividends earned inside a TFSA are 100% tax-free. That is why you can play catch-up over a 5- to 10-year horizon before retirement. Every dollar you reinvest, along with your TFSA balance, will compound faster because of the tax shield.

If finances allow, use your unused TFSA contribution room to invest in established dividend payers and growers for capital protection and uninterrupted payouts. Reinvest dividends so that at 65, you’d have recurring passive income during retirement.

Jumpstart tax-free compounding    

A Big Bank stock can provide immediate cash flow to jump-start tax-free compounding. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) stands out for dividend longevity and reliability. The $142.7 billion financial institution has been paying dividends since 1868.

Thus far in 2026, CM’s year-to-date gain is a market-beating 30.1%. At $158.44 per share, the dividend yield is 2.8. For conservative purposes, let’s assume a $30,000 investment. With dividend reinvesting (quarterly), the money will compound to $39,458.80 in 10 years and 45,253.80 in 15 years. The compounded TFSA balance will provide a self-sustaining, tax-free income stream from age 65 onward.

Regarding dividend growth, CIBC has increased dividends in late 2023 (3.5%), 2024 (7.8%), and 2025 (10.3%). Given the low 40% payout ratio, there’s room for dividend hikes in the coming years. Return on equity (ROE) at the end of Q3 fiscal 2026 was 15.2%, indicating sound profitability. CEO Harry Culham expressed “measured confidence” for the rest of fiscal 2026.  

The takeaway

Future Canadian retirees don’t need to panic or take unnecessary risks to make up for lost time. Unused TFSA contribution room does not expire but carries forward indefinitely. You can jumpstart tax-free compounding with a solid anchor like CIBC. Your recurring cash flow should be ready upon retirement and beyond.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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