BMO’s earnings recovery supports its dividend, but the purchase price leaves income investors with a separate decision.

BMO Stock: Is the Dividend Enough to Justify Today’s Share Price?

New buyers need a recovery case beyond simply collecting quarterly payments.

A modest yield provides little protection if the valuation falls.

A familiar bank dividend can feel like a reassuring handshake. Unfortunately, a handshake doesn’t tell you whether you’re overpaying. When a share price has already priced in a recovery, a dependable quarterly cheque may leave surprisingly little protection against disappointment.

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Separate income from value

Dividend yield falls as share price rises, assuming the payment stays unchanged. That can happen as a business genuinely improves. It can also happen because investors become increasingly enthusiastic about improvements that haven’t fully arrived.

The distinction is important when buying stocks in Canada. A dividend compensates shareholders for owning a business, but it doesn’t set a floor under the share price. A modest annual payment can be overwhelmed by a fairly ordinary market decline.

So before buying a bank for income, compare what it pays with what it earns and the recovery the price already assumes. That leads to a fairly clear conclusion for one of Canada’s best-known lenders.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) earns from Canadian and U.S. banking, wealth management, and capital markets. Its expanded U.S. footprint gives it growth potential but also makes the performance of its American operations especially important.

Full-year adjusted earnings rose to $12.16 per share in fiscal 2025. In the latest reported quarter, fiscal Q3 2026, adjusted earnings reached $3.96 per share, up 22%. That supports a genuine recovery case rather than a story built entirely around a familiar logo.

Reported earnings moved differently because of a goodwill charge associated with planned business sales. The adjusted measure helps explain ongoing performance, but shareholders shouldn’t ignore the cost of decisions that created those accounting charges.

Better U.S. profitability could support future dividend increases and buybacks. Yet expanding the business while controlling costs remains an execution task, especially if credit conditions worsen.

Earning income

At writing, BMO trades at $242.97 and pays $1.71 quarterly. The annualized $6.84 payment yields about 2.8%. A $10,000 budget buys the following, rounded down to whole shares and excluding fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BMO $242.97 41 $6.84 $280.44 Quarterly $9,961.77

That produces $70.11 each quarter, or a $23.37 monthly average. It’s a useful contribution to income, but it isn’t a compelling reason by itself to commit almost $10,000.

The latest quarterly dividend represents about 43% of adjusted quarterly earnings. Coverage looks reasonable. The tougher issue is valuation as the price is about 20 times fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings. More recent earnings are stronger, but buyers are already paying for a meaningful step beyond last year’s performance.

Considerations

BMO reports fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results on December 2. That is the next scheduled check on whether the U.S. recovery is keeping pace with the valuation.

A roughly 3% share-price decline would wipe out more than a year’s indicated dividend income on paper. Plus, that’s not a forecast, simply a reminder of how little protection a small yield provides when the entry price is demanding.

The principal business risks are renewed credit losses and a slower U.S. recovery. Even good progress may not produce strong investment returns if the market decides the shares deserve a lower multiple. Established Canadian blue-chip stocks can still disappoint buyers who pay too much.

Bottom line

BMO’s dividend looks supported by current adjusted earnings, but it isn’t enough to justify the price on its own. Existing shareholders can reasonably hold for further recovery.

For a fresh income purchase, waiting for a better price or stronger sustained earnings offers a more attractive path to future returns than buying simply because the cheque arrives reliably.