Royal Bank offers a strong business, while ZEB spreads a first bank allocation across six lenders for a modest fee.

Royal Bank vs. a Canadian Bank ETF: Which Would I Choose for My First $10,000?

The income difference is small, making diversification the more useful deciding factor.

Picking your first bank investment can feel like choosing the strongest umbrella before a Canadian spring. A familiar name is reassuring, but you still want to know what happens when the weather turns. With $10,000 to invest, the choice is also about how much risk exposure you want to one company.

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Buy exposure

Banks earn money from lending, payments, wealth management, and other financial services. Lower loan losses or stronger client activity can lift earnings. A weaker economy can reverse the picture, especially when borrowers struggle and banks set aside more money for potential defaults.

An individual bank gives you its particular strengths and weaknesses. A bank exchange-traded fund (ETF) spreads the investment across several lenders, reducing the impact of one company’s mistakes. It still leaves you exposed to the same sector and many of the same economic pressures.

Understanding how ETFs work also means checking fees and overlap. Owning a bank fund alongside several bank stocks may concentrate a portfolio more than its number of holdings suggests.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) combines Canadian banking with substantial wealth-management and capital-markets operations. That mix lets it earn from household borrowing, client assets, and financial transactions, rather than relying on one source of revenue.

Its recent earnings show why shareholders value that breadth. Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $4.28 per share, up 11% from a year earlier. Full-year 2025 adjusted earnings were $14.43 per share. Continued client activity and business growth support the investment case, although capital-markets revenue can fluctuate.

At writing, the $285.69 share price is about 19.8 times those 2025 adjusted earnings. That said, credit deterioration or slower earnings growth could make that premium uncomfortable. Royal reports its fourth-quarter and full-year results on December 3. Until then, the third-quarter numbers are the latest reported results, not a completed fiscal 2026 earnings record.

ZEB

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB) owns Canada’s six major banks and rebalances toward equal weights. Royal remains part of the portfolio, but a problem at one lender has less influence than it would in a single-stock position.

The trade-off is a management expense ratio of 0.28%, equivalent to about $28 annually on a constant $10,000 investment. Expenses are reflected in fund performance, so shouldn’t be subtracted a second time from the published cash distribution when estimating what arrives in your account.

The underlying banks have international businesses, but this remains a Canadian bank-sector fund. It doesn’t replace portfolio diversification across other industries and markets.

Considerations

The table shows alternative $10,000 purchases, with shares or units rounded down. Royal’s current annualized dividend is $7.04. ZEB’s latest monthly distribution is $0.15, or $1.80 annualized, and can change.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $285.69 35 $7.04 $246.40 Quarterly $9,999.15 ZEB $75.60 132 $1.80 $237.60 Monthly $9,979.20

Royal produces $246.40 annually at its current rate, while ZEB produces $237.60, paid monthly. That $8.80 difference is too small to drive the decision, so decide whether one bank deserves your entire allocation.

Bottom line

For a first $10,000 bank allocation, ZEB gets my vote. Its fee buys a straightforward way to participate across the major lenders while reducing individual-company risk. Royal remains a strong candidate for someone deliberately choosing a single bank, but a first overall investment portfolio should reach well beyond either option before the next economic downpour.