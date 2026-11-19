The TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TEC) is a good pick because it’s all-tech with a 0.39% MER and heavier exposure to names like Nvidia and Apple, though it’s been more volatile and is still down big from its highs.

After the tech and AI selloff, using a TSX-traded ETF can be a simple way to buy the dip with diversification, especially if you’re putting in a smaller amount like $1,000.

For investors who have some dry powder to put to work after a treacherous past couple of months for the AI and tech trade, now seems like a good time to start thinking about buying on the way down, even if it means having to put up with seemingly instant losses right off the bat. Undoubtedly, semiconductors have been in the blast zone of the latest tech wreck, but numerous other firms, including those within the Magnificent Seven, have taken quite a big hit to the chin.

In this piece, we’ll look at some TSX-traded ETFs that can help investors spread their investment dollars across a number of tech names. For someone with a modest amount, like $1,000, going the ETF route makes sense to keep things simple, but, more importantly, to keep one’s trading commissions to a minimum.

While the selection of tech ETFs in Canada has grown by leaps and bounds over the years, I do think that one ETF stands head and shoulders above the rest. While I’d normally praise something that follows the Nasdaq 100 (it’s a tech-heavy index, to say the least), it’s not quite a pure-play on the tech sector, even though most consider it to be a way to gauge how the sector has performed on any given day.

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TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

And while the fees (think the Management Expense Ratio or MER) are quite low for such an index, I’d encourage those keen on going heavy with tech with their next $1,000 to check out something like the TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TSX: TEC). The ETF still follows in the footsteps of an index, but a lesser-known one than the more popular Nasdaq or Nasdaq 100.

Either way, I’m a fan of the basket of tech (and yes, it’s all tech) names and the modest 0.39% MER. Arguably, you could land a 0.09% MER (or lower) by investing in an S&P 500 ETF, which some consider to be heavy enough in tech and AI already. But, for the most part, the TEC ETF is for those who want to make the most of the latest pullback in the sector.

Of course, you’ll find many of the same names within the S&P. There’s quite a bit of overlap at the top, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), down around 30% from its highs, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which recently made a new all-time high, featured as top holdings.

Of course, you’ll get a heavier weighting in the TEC than the likes of the S&P. Looking further under the hood, you’ll see names (Mag Seven and beyond) that are well-represented in the ETF and have been harder hit amid the tech sell-off. Perhaps it’s no surprise, since shares of TEC are down close to 10% from recent highs. From peak to trough, the dip was in excess of 15%, making it a far tougher ETF to own than the S&P.

For those with a long-term horizon who want more semiconductor and AI exposure, I think the TEC might be a terrific candidate to pick up while it’s still down. It remains to be seen if the steep slide will be followed by a V-shaped recovery, however.