Freight earnings are recovering, but the cash arriving from customers will decide how much that improvement is worth.

A truck hauling half a load still needs a driver, diesel, and a way home. Fill the other half and the second customer can be far more profitable than the first. That’s why buying a freight stock before the trucks fill up can work. The hard part is deciding how much of that recovery is already in the share price. The latest earnings give investors a better starting point for that decision than waiting for someone to declare the freight recession officially over.

Source: Getty Images

The stock

TFI International (TSX: TFII) moves freight through trucking and logistics businesses across North America. Some customers book a whole truck. Others pay to move a few pallets through a network of terminals, sharing the trailer with other shippers. Combining those smaller loads profitably takes enough customers heading in roughly the same direction.

In 2025, weaker demand pushed annual adjusted earnings per share down about 24%. Acquisitions added revenue, yet the larger business still earned less. For someone buying Canadian stocks, that history puts a useful condition on the recovery case. More trucks and terminals only benefit existing shareholders if the company earns more per share from putting them to work.

Making money

The latest quarter offers the first part of that answer. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 39% from a year earlier, while reported diluted earnings improved 25%. The direction agrees on both measures. Cash from operations, however, slipped from the comparable quarter. A carrier can report a healthier margin before it collects customers’ invoices, so cash conversion deserves another quarter of attention.

At writing, $10,000 buys 74 shares. The newly approved quarterly dividend rose about 4%. Here’s what that might get you should we see the historical growth over the last decade continue.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CASH LEFT HISTORICAL CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE TFII $134.71 74 $2.693288 $199.30 Quarterly $9,968.54 $31.46 17.27% $1,721.57 $11,721.57

Looking ahead

The stock compounded at 17.3% annually over 10 years with dividends reinvested. During that stretch, the company bought other carriers and widened its network. Repeating that return requires successful acquisitions or better earnings from the equipment it already owns. Buying another fleet just before volumes weaken would put both those assumptions under pressure.

The less demanding test is whether today’s valuation needs peak earnings. At writing, the stock costs roughly 22 times depressed 2025 adjusted earnings, converted at the same exchange rate. A buyer is paying for some improvement already. Investors who want the benefit of compound growth can take a smaller first position while a second quarter of cash generation tests the recovery.

Bottom line

A starter position makes sense for a long-term buyer. Waiting for earnings to turn was a sensible rule last year, but earnings have already turned year over year. Cash generation is the part still worth waiting for. A customer that ships another pallet over an existing route is a better signal than a newly acquired business adding an entire truckload to reported revenue. The first tells you the network you already paid for is earning more. Keeping some capital available lets an investor participate if the trucks fill sooner than expected and add later if the stronger profits start arriving in the bank.