Cameco offers exposure to uranium, fuel services, and Westinghouse, while its small annual dividend contributes modest current income.

Cameco’s Dividend Isn’t the Reason to Buy, Yet it’s About to Go Nuclear

A nuclear reactor doesn’t care whether the electricity is powering a hospital, a factory, or an artificial-intelligence (AI) model writing an unnecessarily long email. It needs fuel either way. For investors, that makes the fuel supply chain a more useful starting point than the latest fashionable prediction about electricity demand.

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Follow the power

Data centres need electricity around the clock, alongside networks, cooling, and grid connections. The International Energy Agency (IEA) identifies rapidly rising AI electricity demand, but that demand doesn’t instantly become revenue for every company with a nuclear connection.

New reactors take years to approve, finance, and build. Existing reactors need ongoing fuel and services much sooner. That distinction helps separate today’s operating business from a growth opportunity that may take considerable patience.

Nuclear power’s steady output gives it a role in meeting electricity needs alongside other sources. The investment case becomes stronger when customers commit to actual fuel contracts and projects, rather than simply announcing ambitious plans.

CCO

Cameco (TSX: CCO) connects to that demand through uranium mining, fuel services, and its 49% interest in Westinghouse. The first businesses help supply reactor fuel, then Westinghouse adds exposure to nuclear technology and services, including the installed reactor fleet.

That combination offers several ways to benefit if nuclear activity expands. It also means results depend on production, contract deliveries, and the timing of work across different operations. A rising spot uranium price doesn’t immediately reprice every pound Cameco sells under longer-term agreements.

The latest results illustrate that uneven timing. Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $267 million. The comparable full-year measure reached about $1.9 billion in 2025. These aren’t directly comparable periods, and one quarter shouldn’t be multiplied by four to manufacture a forecast.

The growth case is therefore about contract execution and the longer operating runway. It isn’t a claim that every quarterly result will move neatly upward.

Leave the dividend out of the pitch

At writing, Cameco trades at $94.40. Its declared annual dividend of $0.24 yields roughly 0.25%. A $10,000 budget buys 105 shares for $9,912, which would receive just $25.20 from that annual payment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CCO $94.40 105 $0.24 $25.20 Annual $9,912.00

That isn’t a household income strategy. Investors seeking meaningful current cash flow should compare established Canadian dividend stocks rather than treating a uranium investment as a substitute.

The small yield also means most of the return must come from a higher future share price. That requires the business to deliver enough growth to support what shareholders pay today. A durable industry theme can still produce a disappointing investment when expectations run too far ahead of earnings.

Considerations

The shares fell 6.4% on November 16. That improves the entry price, but also shows how quickly a growth stock can move while its tiny dividend barely changes the outcome.

Mining disruptions, contract timing, and project delays can interrupt the story. Cameco also renewed permission to sell up to US$1 billion of shares through the market. Funds could support development or acquisitions, but any issuance could dilute existing shareholders. Authorization isn’t evidence that the full amount has been issued.

For eligible holdings inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), gains can grow tax-free. That advantage doesn’t soften a share-price decline or make a volatile stock suitable for money needed soon.

Bottom line

Cameco is a nuclear-growth investment with a small dividend attached. Its fuel and services businesses offer a practical connection to increasing reactor demand, but patience and purchase price still count.

Build exposure only at a size you can hold through uneven quarters, giving completed contracts more weight than the next exciting electricity forecast.