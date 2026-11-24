Learn where Canadians can keep emergency savings, from high-interest savings accounts to money market ETFs, while balancing yield, safety, and liquidity.

Where Should Canadians Keep Emergency Cash? (It’s Not Where You Think)

ZMMK offers low-volatility money market exposure and monthly distributions, but its principal isn't guaranteed and outside registered accounts is generally taxable.

High-interest savings accounts from providers like Wealthsimple can offer competitive variable interest rates while keeping funds accessible.

Aim for at least six months of essential expenses in emergency savings, with a full year providing an additional cushion against unexpected financial setbacks.

One of the first financial goals I’d encourage every Canadian to prioritize is building an emergency fund. The conventional recommendation is to save three to six months of essential living expenses, but I prefer at least six months and ideally a full year.

If your household needs $3,000 monthly to cover housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other necessities, that means saving at least $18,000 and eventually working toward $36,000.

That might seem excessive until you experience an unexpected job loss, major vehicle repair, or emergency home expense. Having enough cash available can prevent you from taking on expensive debt or selling investments during a market downturn.

But where you keep that money matters. Personally, I don’t think a conventional chequing account is the best place for a substantial emergency fund. Many pay little or no interest, and some charge monthly fees unless you maintain a minimum balance.

I’d rather keep my emergency savings somewhere they can earn a reasonable return without exposing me to substantial market risk. Here are two alternatives I’d consider.

Source: Getty Images

High-interest savings accounts

My first choice would be a high-interest savings account (HISA), particularly one offered by an online financial institution. Companies like Wealthsimple often provide more competitive rates than the Big Five banks because they operate with lower overhead.

For example, Wealthsimple currently offers a dedicated savings account paying 2.5% annually, without a minimum balance requirement or monthly account fees. I’d pay close attention to account conditions, withdrawal availability, and deposit protection.

Another consideration is interest rate sensitivity. When the Bank of Canada raises or lowers its policy rate, financial institutions may adjust their savings rates accordingly. That means today’s advertised yield isn’t guaranteed indefinitely.

Still, for money I might need immediately, I’d generally favour a liquid savings account over locking everything into a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC).

A low-risk money market ETF

My second option would be holding part of my emergency savings in a non-registered brokerage account through a money market exchange-traded fund (ETF). One example is the BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZMMK).

ZMMK invests in high-quality, short-term Canadian money market securities, including government Treasury bills and corporate debt instruments. Its holdings generally mature quickly, helping keep interest rate sensitivity and price volatility relatively low.

The ETF charges a 0.13% management expense ratio (MER), makes monthly distributions, and has reported an annualized distribution yield of approximately 2.4%.

What I like about this approach is the flexibility. Unlike a non-redeemable GIC, ZMMK trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing investors to sell units during regular market hours.

However, it isn’t quite as convenient as a savings account. Its net asset value can fluctuate, principal isn’t guaranteed, and ETF units aren’t covered by CDIC insurance. You’ll also need to account for the time required to settle a sale and transfer the proceeds.

Another important consideration is taxation. Because I’m suggesting holding ZMMK in a non-registered account, its distributions are generally taxable. Much of the income from a money market fund will typically be treated as interest or other income rather than eligible Canadian dividends, so investors shouldn’t assume they’ll receive the dividend tax credit.