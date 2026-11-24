Effectively save and invest in the different Canadian registered accounts to help achieve your financial goals.

TFSA, RRSP, and FHSA – How You Could Use All 3 Accounts Together

Coordinate them as one portfolio—match investments to each account’s time horizon (conservative for near-term FHSA, equity for long-term TFSA/RRSP), stagger deductions as appropriate, and focus on overall asset allocation for tax efficiency.

Use the TFSA for flexible, tax-free growth for the long haul and short-to-medium goals; the RRSP for tax-deductible retirement savings (plus Home Buyers’ Plan access); and the FHSA for tax-deductible contributions and tax-free withdrawals for a first home.

TFSA, RRSP, and FHSA are complementary registered accounts Canadians can use together to grow wealth, reduce taxes, and save for retirement or a first home.

Canadians have access to three powerful registered accounts that can help them build wealth while reducing their tax burden: the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and First Home Savings Account (FHSA).

Each account offers distinct tax advantages, but the real opportunity is in using them together. By understanding how they complement one another, you could build a more tax-efficient portfolio, save for retirement, and work toward homeownership without sacrificing long-term investment growth.

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Understand what each account offers

The TFSA is arguably the most flexible of the three. Canadians aged 18 or older with a valid Social Insurance Number can contribute and earn tax-free investment income, including interest, dividends, and capital gains. Better yet, withdrawals are completely tax-free, and withdrawn amounts are added back to your contribution room the following calendar year.

The cumulative TFSA contribution limit reached $109,000 in 2026 for someone eligible since 2009 who has never contributed or withdrawn. Your actual contribution room depends on your eligibility and transaction history.

The RRSP, meanwhile, is designed primarily for retirement savings. Contributions are generally tax-deductible, reducing your taxable income, while investments grow tax-deferred. Withdrawals are taxable, so the goal is to contribute more when you’re in a higher tax bracket and withdrawing in a lower one.

You can also access RRSP funds through the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP), which currently allows eligible first-time home buyers to withdraw up to $60,000 toward a qualifying home purchase. Repayment is generally required over 15 years. For first withdrawals made between 2026 and 2028, repayment begins in the fifth year following the withdrawal.

The FHSA combines some of the best features of the other two accounts. Contributions are tax-deductible, while qualifying withdrawals, including investment growth, are tax-free when purchasing a first home. You can contribute up to $8,000 annually, subject to a $40,000 lifetime limit. The account generally must be closed by December 31 of the year following its 15th anniversary.

Give each account a different job

The key to using all three accounts effectively is to recognize that they serve different purposes.

Your TFSA can function as your flexible wealth-building account. Because withdrawals are tax-free, it can accommodate everything from emergency savings to long-term investments. If your investment horizon is long, you could consider allocating a portion to quality growth stocks or diversified equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Your RRSP is particularly attractive for retirement investing and tax planning. One potential advantage is that qualifying U.S. dividends received directly in an RRSP can generally avoid the 15% U.S. withholding tax under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty. This makes certain higher-yielding U.S. investments, including eligible U.S. REITs, worth considering. However, investment selection should still depend on quality, valuation, diversification, and risk.

Your FHSA investment strategy should depend on when you expect to purchase your first home. If you’re planning to buy within five years, capital preservation should take priority. Consider guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high-interest savings products, or other lower-risk investments. If homeownership is still 10 years away, a diversified portfolio may offer greater growth potential, provided you can tolerate market volatility.

One additional consideration: don’t automatically maximize your RRSP and FHSA deductions in the same year. If you expect your income and marginal tax rate to increase, carrying forward eligible deductions could potentially produce greater tax savings later. This is especially relevant when coordinating FHSA and RRSP deductions.

Think of all your accounts as one portfolio

Ultimately, your TFSA, RRSP, FHSA, and even your non-registered investment account should work together. Rather than building three completely separate portfolios, consider your overall asset allocation, investment horizon, and risk tolerance.

Investors who prefer simplicity can consider dollar-cost averaging into a broad-market ETF such as the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: XEQT). XEQT provides globally diversified, 100% equity exposure across Canadian, U.S., international developed (covering Europe, Australasia, and the Far East), and emerging markets. Its 0.19% management expense ratio offers a relatively inexpensive way to access thousands of companies through one investment.

However, its all-equity allocation makes it better suited to investors with long time horizons and the ability to withstand significant market declines. It may not be appropriate for money needed soon, particularly a near-term home purchase.

Putting it together

The TFSA, RRSP, and FHSA aren’t competing accounts. They’re complementary tools that can help you achieve different financial goals. Use the TFSA for flexibility and tax-free growth, the RRSP for retirement savings and strategic tax deductions, and the FHSA for tax-efficient first-home savings. Most importantly, look at all your accounts as one coordinated portfolio. A thoughtful strategy across all three could help you keep more of your investment returns and build wealth more efficiently over time.