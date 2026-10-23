The Hidden Catch of Locking Emergency Money in a GIC

Learn the risks of locking emergency savings in a GIC and how cashable GICs and Canadian T-bill ETFs offer different liquidity trade-offs.

CBIL offers liquid exposure to short-term Canadian Treasury bills, with a 2.30% annualized yield as of October 15, 2026, although it can change with interest rates.

Cashable and redeemable GICs provide greater access to your money, often in exchange for lower interest rates or early redemption conditions.

Non-redeemable GICs can offer attractive guaranteed rates, but early withdrawals may be restricted or unavailable when an emergency occurs.

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are among the safest and most straightforward ways for Canadians to earn interest on their savings. You deposit money with a financial institution, receive a specified interest rate, and get your principal back at maturity. Eligible GICs are also protected by Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) coverage, subject to applicable limits.

For conservative savers, there’s plenty to like. You know what you’ll earn, your principal is protected when you hold the GIC to maturity, and you don’t have to worry about day-to-day stock market volatility. However, I think there’s an important distinction between money you’re saving for a future purchase and money you’re keeping for an emergency.

An emergency fund needs to be accessible when something unexpected happens. Whether it’s a job loss, an expensive vehicle repair, or an urgent home maintenance bill, you don’t necessarily get to choose when you’ll need the cash. That’s where locking emergency savings into a GIC can become problematic. Depending on the type you purchase, accessing your money early may be difficult.

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Consider Treasury Bills for greater liquidity

One alternative worth considering is a Treasury bill, commonly called a T-bill. These are short-term debt securities issued by governments to finance their operations. Canadian federal T-bills typically mature within one year and are backed by the Government of Canada.

Because of their short maturities and the Canadian government’s strong creditworthiness, federal T-bills carry very little credit risk and relatively low sensitivity to interest rate changes.

They can also be sold before maturity, giving investors more flexibility than a non-redeemable GIC. However, their market value can fluctuate, so selling early doesn’t guarantee that you’ll recover your original purchase price.

The main inconvenience is purchasing individual T-bills through a brokerage, comparing maturities, and reinvesting the proceeds as they mature. Fortunately, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can simplify the process.

A Canadian T-Bill ETF worth considering

The Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF (TSX: CBIL) holds Canadian federal T-bills with remaining maturities of up to three months.

As its holdings mature, the fund reinvests the proceeds into new T-bills, allowing its income to adjust to prevailing short-term interest rates. As of October 15, 2026, CBIL offered an annualized yield of 2.3%. It charges a 0.11% management expense ratio (MER).

The ETF makes monthly distributions, which can be useful for investors who want their cash holdings to generate a regular income stream. More importantly, CBIL trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That means investors can generally buy or sell units during regular market hours rather than waiting for a fixed maturity date.

There are some limitations. CBIL’s net asset value can fluctuate slightly, its distributions aren’t guaranteed, and ETF units aren’t covered by CDIC deposit insurance. Investors may also incur trading commissions and bid-ask spreads.

For an emergency fund, I’d also keep enough cash in an immediately accessible savings account to cover urgent expenses, since selling ETF units and transferring the proceeds to your bank account can take time.

Watch the Bank of Canada’s October 28 decision

One important date to watch is October 28, when the Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next interest rate decision. Because CBIL invests in T-bills with very short maturities, its portfolio responds relatively quickly to changes in short-term interest rates.

If the Bank of Canada raises its policy rate, newly issued T-bills would generally offer higher yields as money market rates adjust. CBIL could then capture those higher rates as its existing holdings mature and the proceeds are reinvested.

That’s an important difference from a fixed-rate GIC. A GIC allows you to lock in a particular rate for a predetermined term, while CBIL offers more flexibility in exchange for a yield that changes with market conditions.