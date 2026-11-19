Both companies can earn money from insurance and investments. I’d pick Intact if I want a simpler way to follow what’s driving the return.

An insurer can collect premiums from a whole neighbourhood and pay for half the roofs after one bad storm. That makes the business more interesting than a steady stream of renewals suggests. I’d start with how the company prices the risk, then see what else shareholders are buying.

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What’s left

Property and casualty insurers collect premiums, pay claims and cover the costs of running the business. The combined ratio shows how much of premiums goes to claims and expenses. A ratio below 100% generally signals an underwriting profit, before counting what the company earns on investments.

Insurers also invest premiums they’re holding before claims come due. That can add to returns, and the mix matters. An insurer that holds more investments whose prices can swing may show a different earnings pattern from one where I can focus mainly on how policies are priced. I’d also check whether each company is raising premiums fast enough to cover what repairs cost now. A policy sold last year was priced with information available then. The insurer has to earn its next year of returns by charging appropriately for what it knows today.

A conservative portfolio still has to think about the purchase price. I’d compare what I’m paying with profits the insurer can earn across a few years. One good storm season is no reason to assume that every roof will stay put next summer.

2 insurance deals

Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) sells property and casualty insurance, including coverage for cars, homes and businesses. Its third-quarter combined ratio was 94%, including four percentage points of higher-than-expected catastrophe losses. The company still earned an underwriting profit on that measure, which is the kind of resilience I’d look for.

Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH) owns insurance and reinsurance businesses alongside a substantial investment portfolio. I’d give its management room to invest through market swings. Those investments can do a lot of good over time, and they can make reported earnings harder to read from one quarter to the next.

Fairfax reported US$1,349.15 in book value per basic share at the end of September, up 8.4% since year-end after adjusting for its dividend. Book value is an accounting estimate of assets less liabilities. I’d watch how it grows through several years and compare it with the share price in the same currency.

Considerations

Intact closed at $277.45 at writing. At 18 times an illustrative annual operating earnings figure, that price would require about $15.41 a share. I’d use the hurdle to judge what the insurer can earn in a typical year after claims. One quarter’s weather doesn’t tell me what a typical year looks like.

Its $1.47 quarterly dividend annualizes to about 2.1% at that price. I’d see it as one contribution from my Canadian dividend stocks. Fairfax’s investment results appeal to me for long-term growth, though I’d have to be willing to follow what it owns as closely as the insurance business. I can also compare the two on book value using the same currency. At writing, Fairfax trades at about 1.4 times book at a $2,773.31 close. I’d therefore check how much of the book can grow without an especially strong investment year.

Costlier claims and tighter competition can pressure both. I’d keep the allocation modest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and watch how often the insurer can reprice policies before paying up for the next good quarter.

Bottom line

I’d choose Intact for a conservative portfolio. If it keeps earning an underwriting profit when claims rise, I’ll have a stronger reason to add than a good quarter for investment markets.