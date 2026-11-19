Wondering how to start investing for dividend income? This simple portfolio can get you started with $136 of income every year.

Place $1,000 in Canadian Natural Resources to gain from a 3.8% yield, translating to $9.38 quarterly or $37.50 annually, supported by strong management and sustainable cash flow.

Allocate $1,000 to Enbridge for a high 5.75% yield, earning $14.50 quarterly or $58.20 annually, through its extensive North American pipeline and stable contracted income.

Invest $1,000 in Granite REIT to take advantage of a 4.2% yield, providing $3.39 monthly or $40.70 annually, with a history of 16 consecutive years of distribution increases.

You don’t need a ton of cash to start investing for dividend income. Most modern brokerages have very low or no minimum account balances and low to no-commission fees. The cost of investing is more affordable and accessible than ever before.

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You don’t need a lot of cash to start investing for income

The great thing with investing is that what starts small can grow large. That is especially true if you take all the dividend income you earn and reinvest it back into more dividend-paying stocks. Do that in a registered tax-free account and you can really multiply your wealth.

If I only had $3,000 to invest, here is a simple three stock portfolio I would optimize for dividend income.

A top real estate stock for monthly dividends

If you want monthly dividends, real estate is a great place to look. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) is one of the safest bets in Canada. Granite operates over 62 million square feet of logistics and manufacturing properties in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

Its properties are high-quality and cater to modern commerce applications. Granite sits with 97% occupancy and average lease term of five years. In other words, its income profile is very stable.

Granite has a great history of delivering stable returns. It has raised its distribution for 16 consecutive years. The REIT just announced a 4% distribution increase last quarter. Granite has a market-leading balance sheet that supports significant flexibility for capital allocation (dividend growth, share buybacks, and property acquisitions).

GRT.UN stock yields 4.2%. If you put $1,000 to work in Granite, you could buy 11 units of Granite. That would earn $3.39 monthly or $40.70 annually.

A top infrastructure stock for dividends

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is the pick if you want an elevated dividend yield. It has a 5.8% dividend yield. This is the stock to hold for exposure to the energy industry, but with limited commodity pricing risk.

Enbridge is one of the largest pipeline stocks in North America. The energy giant has a network that extends across North America. It also has a stake in gas utilities and renewable power. Ninety-eight percent of its income is contracted or regulated.

While its growth rate is slowing, it still targets 5% annualized growth over the coming years. That should support modest dividend growth as well. A $1,000 investment in Enbridge would buy 15 shares. That would earn $14.50 quarterly or $58.20 annually.

A top energy stock

The last dividend stock to buy with $1,000 is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). This is Canada’s largest energy company. The stock recently pulled back as the price of oil has weakened, which creates a better buying point.

Canadian Natural has superb resources and is very well managed. It can sustain production and maintain its dividend in the mid-$40 per barrel range. With decades of energy reserves and low decay assets, it can sustain substantial cash flow generation for years to come.

CNQ yields 3.8%. It has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years by a 20% compounded annual growth rate! A $1,000 investment in this dividend stock would buy 15 shares. That equates to a $9.38 quarterly dividend or $37.50 annualized.

The Foolish takeaway

Don’t be afraid to start investing even with small amounts. This simple portfolio would earn you $136 per year in dividend income. That’s enough to buy a couple more shares in these or new positions. It will take time. However, as you compound your income, you will also compound the value of your portfolio. Be patient and stick with the process!