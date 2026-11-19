A $12,000 dividend target can look more manageable once you see the required balance and how much monthly deposits can do.

I’d spread the goal across industries and use an energy stock for only part of the income.

Starting with $50,000 and investing $1,000 monthly could reach about $252,000 in 10 years at an assumed 6% annual total return.

A thousand dollars a month could make a real difference in retirement. It could also tempt you to buy whatever offers the biggest yield on the screen. I’d do the capital math first. It’s easier to decide how much risk to take when you know what the extra yield is saving you.

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Put a balance next to the income

Divide $12,000 by the yield to get a rough capital target. At 3%, you need $400,000. At 4%, it’s $300,000. At 5%, it’s $240,000. Those amounts assume the companies continue paying and leave out the effect of taxes or trading fees.

PORTFOLIO YIELD CAPITAL FOR $12,000 A YEAR 3% $400,000 4% $300,000 5% $240,000

The $60,000 difference between the 4% and 5% portfolios makes the higher yield look appealing. I’d compare the businesses behind the payments first. A cut can lower the income and leave the shares worth less when I need to replace them. I’d also decide whether the $12,000 is in today’s dollars. If prices rose 2% a year, the same expenses could cost about $14,628 in 10 years. At a 4% yield, that would need roughly $365,700. Saving a little more when I can gives the target room to move.

I’d also split the goal into two phases. While saving, I’d reinvest the dividends and measure total return. Once I’m spending, I’d take cash and measure what lands in the account. Adding the yield to a total return figure during the saving phase would count the same income twice.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) produces oil and natural gas. It gives me a source of dividends tied to the cash earned from producing and selling energy. I’d keep it beside companies whose earnings don’t rise and fall with the same commodity prices.

Its November results included a quarterly dividend declaration of $0.625 per share. That works out to $2.50 annualized, or about 3.7% at the recent close of $68.40. I’d watch cash remaining after operating and capital spending through weaker oil prices, when it’s harder to fund the payment.

A $15,000 budget would buy 219 shares for $14,979.60. At the latest payment rate, the position would produce $547.50 annually. It’s a start. It also shows why I’d need several holdings and more capital before budgeting for the full $12,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CNQ $68.40 219 $2.50 $547.50 Quarterly $14,979.60

Considerations

With $50,000 upfront and $1,000 at each month-end, an assumed 6% annual total return gives me about $252,016 after 10 years. At 4%, it’s about $220,708. Both examples include reinvested dividends. At a 4% future yield, those balances would produce about $10,081 or $8,828 a year, respectively.

At 6%, the same plan reaches $300,000 in just under 12 years. The S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index, for example, gained 12.7% a year over the decade through to the time of writing, including dividends. That’s a reference for a broad index, so I’d plan around the slower rates in this example because future dividends and prices won’t arrive on an even schedule.

If I’m falling behind, I can save more, extend the timeline or adjust the goal. When I start withdrawing, I’d keep the first few transfers in cash and leave myself flexibility on which cheques I reinvest. An income portfolio can pay differently from one month to the next. A cash reserve lets me decide what to spend without making every dividend date a deadline.

I’d keep some of the money in Canadian dividend stocks and put compound growth to work by reinvesting while I can. Once I start taking the income, I’d track the cash through the year and revisit the spending target as prices rise.

Bottom line

I’d start with a balance I can build towards and give each stock a manageable share of the work. If the income eventually reaches $12,000, it’ll be easier to spend knowing that more than one company helped me get there.