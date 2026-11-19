Enbridge and Telus are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks on the TSX, but which is the better hold through 2030?

While Telus aims to bolster financial stability, Enbridge offers more immediate and reliable dividend growth potential through 2030, making it a slightly stronger option for stable income in the near term.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) provides a 5.9% yield with a 31-year track record of dividend increases, supported by predictable cash flow from its extensive pipeline network and regulated utility operations, maintaining a manageable payout ratio.

Telus (TSX:T) recently cut its dividend by 55% to strengthen its finances, with plans to achieve significant cash savings and a current yield of approximately 5%, though potential acquisition impacts could alter expected income.

If you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks that can keep paying you for years, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) and Telus (TSX: T) are two names you’ve almost certainly considered.

Both own massive infrastructure networks and provide essential services, giving them businesses that can generate recurring revenue through different economic conditions.

However, when you’re building a portfolio for the long haul and looking for reliable stocks that can earn you attractive returns through at least 2030, there’s more to consider than whether customers will still need those services.

After all, companies also need to maintain their assets, manage their debt and keep investing in growth while returning some of those earnings to shareholders.

So, although Enbridge and Telus are two of the top long-term stocks to buy and hold at the core of your portfolio, and both offer attractive dividends, here’s which stock gets the slight edge when it comes to reliability over the next few years.

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Why Telus’s dividend is more sustainable today

There’s no question that telecom stocks can be some of the best dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long haul. In fact, Telus currently yields roughly 5%, thanks to its massive wireless and internet business serving millions of Canadians.

Those services remain essential, and its established networks give it a significant competitive advantage. However, after years of heavy spending on fibre, 5G infrastructure and acquisitions, the company was left with considerable debt and a dividend that was consuming too much cash.

That’s why Telus cut its dividend by roughly 55% in July. Although existing shareholders took a significant income hit, the smaller payment allows Telus to retain more cash to strengthen its finances.

In fact, a full year of dividends at the reduced rate would cost approximately $1.2 billion, compared with management’s expectation for roughly $1.8 billion in free cash flow this year.

Furthermore, in addition to retaining more cash after trimming its dividend, Telus is targeting approximately $900 million in annualized cash savings by the end of 2028 through operating improvements and more efficient capital spending.

Together with proceeds from selling non-core businesses, those savings could help reduce debt and eventually leave more cash available to support its dividend and future growth.

However, there’s also a new development income investors need to consider. Telus is reviewing Québecor’s non-binding takeover proposal, which Telus says would leave its shareholders receiving a materially lower dividend if completed.

So, while Telus has a defensive core business and opportunities to improve its finances, there’s still more uncertainty about the income investors can expect through 2030.

Why Enbridge stock offers more reliable income through 2030

Meanwhile, Enbridge currently offers a higher yield of roughly 5.9% and is one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX.

As most Canadians know, Enbridge owns pipelines transporting oil and natural gas across North America, as well as natural gas utilities serving millions of customers.

Much of the cash those assets generate is supported by long-term contracts and regulated rates, allowing Enbridge to keep collecting income even when commodity prices fall.

Furthermore, Enbridge keeps its payout manageable, with its dividend expected to use roughly two-thirds of its distributable cash flow in 2026, leaving cash available to help fund growth.

That combination of predictable cash flow and a manageable payout helps explain why Enbridge has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, showing how it has continued rewarding shareholders through different economic conditions.

Plus, management expects distributable cash flow per share to grow by roughly 5% annually over the medium term, giving Enbridge room to continue increasing its dividend as its business grows.

So, while Telus could become a stronger income investment as it improves its finances, over the next few years Enbridge looks like the slightly stronger option, especially since it already offers a higher yield and more immediate dividend growth potential.