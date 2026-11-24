Restaurant Brands and Pembina Pipeline look like two dividend-focused buys on the dip, with QSR offering a solid yield at a reasonable valuation and PPL combining a higher payout with resilience and potential growth catalysts.

The TSX is sliding toward correction territory as miners, energy, and financials weaken, but a pullback can create better entry points without needing to panic.

The broader market volatility has finally caught up with the TSX Index after a fairly rocky past couple of weeks for the S&P and especially the tech trade. Of course, the Canadian stock market is less exposed to the so-called “tech wreck” or uninflating of the “AI bubble.” That said, another wave of pressures has begun to weigh heavily on the Canadian averages.

Most notably, the miners have taken a hit to the chin in the past week. With energy and financials also moving lower, questions linger as to whether the TSX Index is headed for a full-blown correction.

Believe it or not, the index is more than halfway there, down just north of 5%. While the steep drop looks like a vertical line, I’d encourage investors not to hit the panic button, especially since a correction wouldn’t be all that out of the ordinary now.

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Going bargain-hunting for dividends as the TSX sinks

Arguably, it’s better to rip the band-aid off now so that there can be a stage set for Santa rally season! In short, investors should hope for a correction as bargains become more abundant on both sides of the border. Indeed, for most of the summer, there were complaints about a lack of deals and stretched multiples. After a “half correction,” I think there are plenty of cash cows worthy of picking up right here.

Though new investors may wish to build a position steadily over the next few quarters in case this half-correction turns into a full one. Who knows? A bear market might emerge from hibernation if things get really bad. For new investors with cash on hand, that’s a good thing.

Let’s check in on two names worth considering for those looking to put some cash on the sidelines to work now that the “expensive market” critics have been silenced, with AI nervousness now in the driver’s seat amid Anthropic’s big IPO.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) has quietly outperformed this year, now up some 17% year-to-date. Indeed, the broader fast-food industry has gained quite a bit of ground over the past month, and I don’t think the strength will be short-lived, especially when you consider the tech and momentum trade seems to be folding.

Whenever volatility strikes, it’s steady dividend payers within boring, but easy-to-understand industries that tend to be worth running toward. Today, QSR stock yields just over 3.5% after dipping around 6.6% from its all-time highs.

When it comes to cheap dividend growers, it really doesn’t get better than Restaurant Brands, which trades at 16.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) despite coming off some robust quarters in a consumer climate that’s seen more than its fair share of pressures.

Pembina Pipeline

For investors willing to pay up a bit more for a fatter dividend yield, there’s Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL), which boasts a 4.1% yield and a 21.3 times trailing P/E multiple. Relative to most other industry players, Pembina looks to trade at a slight discount.

With shares holding up, now just a good day away from all-time highs, perhaps investors may wish to look at the midstream energy juggernaut that’s in the running to win new big-tech data centre deals.

As expansions begin to pay dividends, I’m inclined to view Pembina as my favourite value bet in the pipeline scene right here. It’s been more resilient than peers, with a modest multiple and ample catalysts in the year ahead. What’s not to love?