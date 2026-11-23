Scotiabank stock yields 3.5% after a big 2026 rally. See how well the dividend is covered, what management says about growth, and the risks before you buy.

The $4.56 annual dividend is covered about twice by quarterly earnings, and the bank raised it in May.

Scotiabank beat its 14% return on equity target in the third quarter and could improve in the future.

Valued at a market cap of $160 billion, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS), or Scotiabank, has returned 213% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

Over the past decade, it earned less than peers on shareholder equity and leaned heavily on mortgages. It also spent years cleaning up its balance sheet.

Today, the TSX bank stock is in a much better position and offers a yield of 3.5% in November 2026. Notably, its dividends have risen from $2.08 per share in 2011 to $4.56 per share this year.

Let’s see if you should own BNS stock at the current valuation right now.

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Why Scotiabank stock has surged in 2026

CEO Scott Thomson took over about 3.5 years ago, with a focus on strengthening the balance sheet.

Scotiabank was lending $116 for every $100 it held in deposits. The number has now fallen to $103.

Wholesale funding, which is money borrowed from markets instead of customers, improved by two percentage points.

And the bank built a bigger rainy-day fund for loans that are still performing. It now holds $5 billion to cover possible losses on loans that are currently being paid on time, up $1 billion from three years ago.

In fiscal Q3 of 2026 (ended in July), Scotiabank reported an adjusted return on equity of 14.2%, up from 12.4% last year. Its adjusted earnings per share rose from $1.88 to $2.28 over the last 12 months.

The Canadian Banking business earned $1.1 billion, up 12% year over year, while the return on equity stood at 19.4%.

Global Wealth Management posted record earnings of $518 million, up 23%. Global Banking and Markets also set a record at $647 million, up 37%, while international Banking added $766 million, up 8%.

How safe is Scotiabank’s 3.5% dividend yield?

Scotiabank raised its quarterly dividend by $0.04 per share to $1.14 per share. Analysts forecast earnings to expand by 20% to $8.53 in fiscal 2026, which translates to a payout ratio of 53.5%.

Moreover, earnings are projected to increase to $10.94 in fiscal 2030. If we assume a payout ratio of 50%, the annual dividend should increase to $5.50 per share in 2030.

If BNS stock is priced at 14 times forward earnings, which is below the current multiple of 14.3 times, it could surge 20% within the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 32%.

The bank’s CET1 (common equity Tier-1) ratio, a key measure of its financial cushion, was 13.1%. That is the share of its own money, mostly shareholder equity, held against risky assets. It acts as a buffer if delinquency rates increase, and a higher number offers a higher buffer.

Scotiabank also bought back 8.6 million shares in the quarter and has returned $6.3 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and buybacks.

What Scotiabank management says about earnings growth

One big earnings lever for BNS stock is mortgages. About $80 billion of home loans will reprice over the next 15 months.

Some of these loans were written five years ago when interest rates were significantly lower. A repricing of these loans will help the bank earn a higher rate and boost EPS.

The banking giant explained that fee income is growing at more than 20%, led by credit cards, mutual funds, and insurance.

The management expects Canadian Banking return on equity to rise another 200 basis points next year.

Risks to weigh before buying Scotiabank stock

Investing in BNS stock carries certain risks:

BNS stock trades at a premium valuation in November 2026 and could underperform over the next 12 months.

Given consensus price targets, the Canadian dividend stock offers a 1.2% upside right now.

Scotiabank set aside C$1.1 billion for loan losses in the quarter.

Moreover, a higher interest rate environment will lower the demand for loans across verticals.

Scotiabank remains the top bank stock to own in late 2026. It offers a steady and growing dividend, backed by a sustainable payout ratio and a focus on earnings expansion.