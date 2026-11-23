Choose the business that matches how much complexity you want to monitor.

A buy-and-hold Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should give you something better to do than inspect the market before breakfast. Infrastructure can help because customers keep using electricity networks, transport systems, and essential services through changing economic conditions. Yet owning useful assets doesn’t make every infrastructure investment equally simple or equally priced.

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Choose the kind of patience

The CRA allows tax-free growth and withdrawals in a TFSA, provided contributions stay within personal room. Unused room carries forward, and withdrawn amounts generally return as room the next calendar year. The account shelters tax, not investment losses.

For a long-term holding inside a TFSA, the choice here is between a relatively focused regulated utility and a global infrastructure owner with more moving parts. Both can grow income, but they ask shareholders to tolerate different kinds of uncertainty.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX: BIP.UN) owns utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. Contracted revenue and inflation-linked pricing can support cash generation, while buying, improving, and selling assets helps fund the next round of investments.

Full-year 2025 FFO were US$3.32 per unit. Third-quarter 2026 FFO reached US$0.91, up from US$0.83. Data infrastructure contributed to the improvement as demand for digital capacity expanded. FFO is a company cash-earnings measure, not interchangeable with reported net income.

At the existing annualized distribution, payments would use about half of the latest quarterly FFO. That’s a limited coverage comparison, not a full maintenance-adjusted payout test. Debt, acquisitions, and foreign currencies add complexity, including variability in the Canadian-dollar income received.

FTS

Fortis (TSX: FTS) primarily owns regulated electricity and gas utilities. Its growth comes largely from investing in infrastructure and obtaining regulatory approval to earn a return. That makes the path easier to follow, even though approvals and financing can still cause problems.

Adjusted earnings were $3.53 per share in 2025 and $0.92 in the latest third quarter, compared with $0.87 a year earlier. Its new $32.2 billion capital plan extends the investment runway, supporting management’s targeted annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% through 2031.

At writing, Fortis trades at $85.84 and yields about 3.1% using its newly increased dividend. The principal trade-off is paying for relative predictability while accepting the risk that regulators or borrowing costs slow the expected growth.

Give the TFSA a clear role

A $10,000 Fortis budget buys the following whole-share position before fees, assuming the current payment continues. That produces $308.56 annually in quarterly payments.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FTS $85.84 116 $2.66 $308.56 Quarterly $9,957.44

Brookfield may offer faster business growth, but its imminent restructuring makes this an awkward week to treat its distribution mechanics as settled. Neither investment replaces broader portfolio diversification.

Bottom line

Fortis is my preference for a straightforward buy-and-hold TFSA holding, purchased gradually at today’s valuation. Brookfield suits shareholders comfortable following a more complex global business and its structural transition.

For investors who want their income plan to demand less attention, Fortis’ investment pipeline offers a clearer route from today’s purchase to larger future payments.