With their attractive yields, consistent dividend distributions, and sustainable growth opportunities, these two stocks could be excellent additions to a long-term portfolio focused on generating reliable passive income.

Enbridge and SmartCentres REIT are excellent choices for long-term income portfolios, offering high yields and reliable dividend growth backed by stable cash flows from essential infrastructure and real estate assets.

High-yield dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income, allowing investors to earn regular payouts while benefiting from potential dividend growth and long-term capital appreciation. However, dividends are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation priorities. Thus, investors should prioritize fundamentally strong businesses with a proven dividend track record, sustainable payouts, and healthy growth prospects to generate consistent income over the long term.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two quality Canadian dividend stocks that could be excellent additions to a long-term income portfolio.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) owns and operates more than 200 revenue-generating assets, with approximately 98% of its earnings generated from regulated operations and long-term take-or-pay contracts. This resilient business model makes its financial performance less vulnerable to macroeconomic uncertainties and commodity price fluctuations. Its stable cash flow generation has supported dividend payments since 1953. Furthermore, the diversified energy infrastructure company has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 6%.

Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production across North America is driving demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. Capitalizing on these favourable industry trends, the company continues to expand its asset base, investing approximately $10–11 billion annually. Its secured project backlog of $38 billion at the end of the third quarter further strengthens its long-term growth visibility.

These investments could support higher earnings and cash flows in the coming years. Management expects distributable cash flow per share and adjusted EPS to grow at an annualized rate of approximately 5% through the end of the decade. Supported by these growth prospects, Enbridge also plans to return $40–45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividend payouts.

With its resilient business model, decades-long dividend growth record, attractive yield, and expanding growth opportunities, Enbridge stands out as a compelling option for long-term income-seeking investors.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

My second pick is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN), which owns and operates 201 strategically located properties spanning 35.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT benefits from a resilient tenant base, with 95% of its tenants having a national or regional presence and approximately 80% providing essential services. Further, its long-term lease agreements with these established tenants support healthy occupancy and rent collection rates, helping generate stable financials and predictable cash flows across different economic conditions. These reliable cash flows have enabled SmartCentres to pay distributions consistently since 2003. It currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of 6.7%.

Meanwhile, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio amid sustained demand for Canadian retail space. Growing economic activity and limited new supply, partly due to rising construction costs, have created a favourable environment for established retail landlords. Capitalizing on these opportunities, the REIT is developing a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire flagship store in Toronto, with completion expected this quarter. It is also building three self-storage facilities, two in British Columbia and one in Alberta, which management expects to deliver in the first quarter of next year. Overall, the REIT has approximately 0.6 million square feet of space under construction.

Beyond these ongoing projects, SmartCentres has a substantial development pipeline of 87 million square feet, comprising residential, self-storage, office, and industrial projects at various stages of development. This pipeline provides multiple avenues for long-term growth and potential value creation. Given its resilient business model, reliable cash flows, attractive monthly distributions, and extensive development opportunities, I believe SmartCentres is a compelling option for long-term income-seeking investors.