A monthly REIT payment and two quarterly dividend growers can create a more practical income calendar.

How I’d Build a Dividend Portfolio That Pays Something in Every Month

Bills have an impressive commitment to showing up every month. Investment income is often less punctual, arriving in quarterly bunches that make a portfolio feel generous in June and rather modest in July. Building a monthly income stream can help, provided the calendar doesn’t become the reason for buying a weak business.

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Start with the businesses

A portfolio doesn’t need every holding to pay monthly. One monthly payer can cover the quieter periods, while quarterly dividends add larger deposits. A cash balance can then smooth spending without forcing the companies themselves into matching your billing schedule.

Before choosing payment dates, focus on portfolio diversification. Rent, utility earnings, and insurance profits respond to different business conditions. Combining them creates a stronger starting point than buying several similar companies because their cheques arrive on different Tuesdays.

CRT

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) owns Canadian Tire-anchored property and pays monthly distributions. Contractual rent and property investments support income, while the relationship with its main tenant helps identify expansion opportunities. Canadian Tire’s dominance is also the central risk, so the holding shouldn’t stand in for a diversified property portfolio.

Its latest quarterly adjusted cash-earnings payout was 72.7%, leaving some room after distributions. Full-year 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $1.27 per unit under the older methodology. Recent reporting changed that methodology, making a simple annual-to-quarterly growth comparison inappropriate. At writing, the current distribution yields about 5.3%, providing the largest starting income contribution of these three holdings.

FTS

Fortis (TSX: FTS) brings regulated electricity and gas earnings. Its capital investment programme can support future profit growth as approved projects enter service, with quarterly dividends offering another source of cash. This is useful diversification away from retail rent, although regulators still determine what the utilities can earn.

Adjusted earnings were $3.53 per share in 2025, and the latest quarter improved from the comparable period. Management’s new capital plan extends its dividend-growth outlook through 2031. The indicated yield is about 3.1% at writing. That’s lower than the real estate investment trusts (REIT), but the potential for rising payments gives the holding a different job. Higher borrowing costs and construction delays remain the risks.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) adds insurance, workplace benefits, and investment-management fees. Expansion in Asia and growth in client assets can support future earnings, while diversification across businesses gives it more than one route to progress. Claims costs and market-sensitive fee income can still cause setbacks.

Underlying earnings reached $7.45 per share in 2025, followed by growth in the latest quarter. Its newly increased quarterly dividend yields about 3.9% at writing. The payment uses roughly half of the latest quarter’s underlying earnings, leaving room for reinvestment in the business. That’s useful support for income growth, although adjusted earnings aren’t the same as reported profit.

Put the payments together

Here’s a $30,000 illustration with a $10,000 budget for each holding. Shares are rounded down, fees are excluded, and payment rates are assumed unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CRT.UN $18.58 538 $0.9816 $528.10 Monthly $9,996.04 FTS $85.84 116 $2.66 $308.56 Quarterly $9,957.44 SLF $103.82 96 $4.00 $384.00 Quarterly $9,966.72 TOTAL — — — $1,220.66 $29,920.20

The portfolio invests $29,920.20 and produces approximately $1,220.66 annually, averaging $101.72 monthly. CT REIT supplies about $44.01 every month. Fortis and Sun Life add quarterly payments, which can be held in cash to smooth withdrawals.

Bottom line

This is a starting income allocation, not a complete retirement portfolio. Broaden it over time and reinvest payments you don’t need toward compound growth. A business-first approach gives future dividends a chance to grow, while the calendar becomes a budgeting convenience instead of an investment strategy.