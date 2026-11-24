Uncover the details of Quebecor’s offer for Telus and what it means for share prices, dividends and the industry.

Although offering a 37% premium, Telus remains cautious about the offer due to potential regulatory challenges, reduced dividends, and increased debt obligations associated with the acquisition.

Quebecor has made an unsolicited bid to acquire Telus for $31 billion, aiming to create a Canadian-controlled entity focused on comprehensive digital sovereignty and next-generation infrastructure.

The telecom sector ain’t for the faint-hearted. Quebecor (TSX: QBR.B) proved it with its bold move to make an unsolicited bid for a rival three times its size, Telus (TSX: T). Quebecor may be trying to take advantage of its all-time high share price of over $79 and Telus’s 15-year low share price of $12.

Despite the share price difference, Quebecor has a $20.8 billion enterprise value, and it is offering to acquire Telus for $31 billion. Quebecor prices one share of Telus at $6.35 cash plus 0.17 of Quebecor’s class B shares, trading at $77.06 at the time of the offer, resulting in an offer price of $19.45 per share. While it may look like a 37% premium for Telus shares, it is not.

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What is Quebecor’s pitch for Telus?

Telus CEO Victor Dodig wants to sell non-core businesses – Health and Agriculture – to unlock cash for debt repayment. He wants to grow its core business by unlocking the equity value of the PureFibre network deployed across Western Canada with ongoing expansion into Quebec and Ontario.

Quebecor’s CEO Peladeau pitched to buy Telus and create a fully Canadian-controlled integrated player that serves coast-to-coast and competes with foreign satellite operators, technology giants, and digital infrastructure providers. The core pitch is Canada’s digital sovereignty, with Canada-owned next-generation infrastructure comprising satellite internet, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and advanced connectivity. BCE and Telus are already working on building sovereign AI and network infrastructure.

Quebecor is 35-40% the size of Telus in terms of subscribers, revenue, capital expenditure, and property, plant, and equipment. Quebecor beats Telus in lower average revenue per user (ARPU). PureFibre network’s reach could help it connect entire Canada under one umbrella.

Particulars (Nine Months to September 2026) Quebecor Telus Quebecor size compared to Telus Subscribers/Revenue Generating Units (Millions) 8.09 18.3 44% Telecom Revenue (Billions) $3.72 $11.40 33% Telecom EBITDA (Billions) $1.90 $4.95 38% Capex $0.51 $1.84 28% Enterprise Value $20.80 $56.00 37% ARPU $35.63 $56.71

Quebecor’s pitch seems to come from newspapers and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s media interviews. Carney’s government wants less reliance on foreign satellite operators and prioritizes sovereign AI and network infrastructure. It even believes that in certain circumstances oligopolies can breed competition.

However, Quebecor’s offer does not seem to attract Telus, even though the company struggles with debt.

What Quebecor’s acquisition bid means for Telus’s shareholders

Coming back to the price Quebecor has offered, the share component makes up 67% of the offer price, and $79.39 was Quebecor’s all-time high.

Share Component Cash Component 0.17 $77.06 $13.10 $6.35

In a hypothetical situation, if Telus were to accept the offer, merging the two giants won’t be easy. Firstly, the regulator may not approve the deal, and if it does, its conditions could significantly reduce the value of the combined entity. In the end, Telus shareholders will get a lower price.

When acquiring Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications had to sell its Freedom Mobile to Quebecor’s Videotron. Today, Rogers Communications’ share price trades 21% below its pre-acquisition price of $66 in April 2023.

Secondly, Telus will have a 54% stake in the combined entity but will have a minority voting position, and Quebecor will have the right to nominate the majority of directors.

Thirdly, Telus’s dividends could take a hit. Quebecor said that it will retain $1.80 dividend per share. Since Telus shareholders will only get 0.17 Quebecor shares, the dividend comes out to $0.31 per share, lower than the $0.75 dividend per share Telus is giving after the dividend cut.

Stock Dividend per share Dividend on 17% of Quebecor share Telus $0.75 Quebecor $1.80 $0.31

Lastly, the debt remains unresolved. In fact, Quebecor will have to raise roughly $10 billion or more in debt to fund the $6.35 cash component.

What next?

The acquisition bid helped increase Telus’s share price, which it can use to get better deals for its non-core business. If you bought Telus shares at or below $13, you could keep holding because if BCE shows interest in buying some equity of the PureFibre network, Telus could get itself a good deal. Meanwhile, the 5–6% dividend yield you locked in will keep flowing.