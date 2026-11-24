Savaria pairs a practical aging-population opportunity with monthly income, though growth remains the bigger reason to own it.

A staircase can become a much bigger obstacle than its architect ever intended. As people age, staying in a familiar home can require equipment that makes everyday movement easier. For investors, that creates a practical growth opportunity built around independence, with a monthly dividend as a welcome addition.

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Start with the need

Statistics Canada’s latest estimates show that people aged 65 and older represent one-fifth of Canada’s population. That doesn’t mean every older Canadian will buy a stairlift. It does suggest a growing market for products that help people move safely at home and in care settings.

The investment case still needs to connect that demand to profitable sales. Accessibility equipment must be manufactured, delivered, installed, and serviced. A larger market helps only if the company can serve it efficiently and earn enough to fund both expansion and shareholder payments.

This is why a modest yield can sometimes make more sense than chasing the largest number among Canadian dividend stocks. The income may start small while the underlying business has more room to grow.

SIS

Savaria (TSX: SIS) makes accessibility and patient-care equipment, including stairlifts, home elevators, medical beds, and transfer systems. Its dealer network and direct operations reach customers across several regions, giving it more than one market in which to expand.

A household may install a lift to make an existing home workable, while a care provider buys equipment to move patients safely. Those are practical purchases, although household and institutional budgets still determine when orders arrive.

Savaria’s 2025 revenue was $913.5 million. In the latest third quarter, revenue reached $245 million, up 9%, with organic growth doing most of the work. The acquisition of Italian lift manufacturer Vipal adds another avenue for expansion, although integrating it successfully remains part of the job.

Growth with a monthly payment

Profitability supports the broader case. Annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), represented 20.4% of revenue in 2025. The latest quarter’s corresponding margin was 21.2%, showing that higher sales aren’t being swallowed entirely by higher costs.

That measure isn’t the cash available for dividends after every expense. Still, maintaining profitability while expanding gives shareholders something more substantial than a demographic slogan.

At writing, Savaria trades at $29.93. Its declared monthly dividend of $0.05 works out to $0.60 annually, yielding about 1.97%. Here’s a $10,000 budget, rounded down to whole shares and excluding fees.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIS $29.93 334 $0.58992 $197.03 Monthly $9,996.62

The position would produce roughly $16.42 monthly if the dividend continues. That won’t replace a pension, so buying Savaria solely for immediate income would miss the stronger part of the investment case.

Considerations

Acquisition execution and delayed installations remain risks. Savaria is also preparing for its chief financial officer’s departure at year-end, with an interim successor named. An aging population doesn’t eliminate household budget pressure or competition. A good product can still take longer to sell than management expects.

Investors who don’t need the payment immediately can reinvest it toward compound growth. That builds ownership gradually, while future sales and profit growth must still justify the share price. A small initial position is more sensible than assuming demographics make the valuation irrelevant.

Bottom line

Savaria is worth considering as a growth investment that also pays monthly income. Its products solve a problem likely to become more common, and recent sales show that demand reaching the business. Give the company time to turn that demand into earnings, with the dividend providing a modest contribution along the way.