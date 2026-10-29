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How to Set Passive Income Goals You Can Actually Reach

Setting passive income goals is easy, but it should be realistic as to how much you can really set aside for investing.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

Social Media Profiles

Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." (Peter Lynch)
Published
Key Points
  • Building passive income through dividend investing requires realistic goals, consistent contributions, and careful stock selection to avoid unsustainable high yields.
  • Depending on the dividend yield, generating $1,000 in monthly income requires approximately $171,429 to $300,000 in invested capital at yields of 7% to 4%.
  • Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX: PEY) offers a 5.7% dividend yield with monthly payouts, supported by rising first-half 2026 earnings, though natural gas price volatility remains a risk.

Dividend investing is a simple concept where idle cash can become a self-generating money machine with little effort. However, you could still break a sweat with the wrong stock choices and unrealistic expectations. Setting passive income goals is easy, but actually reaching it is the real measure of success.

Whether your target is an extra $50 to $100 a month to cover recurring bills or a larger amount to replace a paycheque in retirement, it still takes work. The key is to be realistic about how much you can really set aside for investing. A dedicated plan will serve as your guidepost. 

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

Capital requirement

The initial capital requirement depends on your desired income. However, desired is different from what you can actually generate. Beyond the cash you invest, several variables matter. Factors like dividend yield, payout frequency, and holding period will determine the output. Basically, two main levers determine the capital requirement.

Yield and payout frequency

High-yield stocks are not necessarily safe investments. Before buying, evaluate choices based on business fundamentals, balance sheet health, and the long-term sustainability of dividends. Don’t chase the highest yield or risk falling into a yield trap. Companies facing financial stress are forced to slash or suspend payouts entirely. This can derail your plan and keep you from your goals.

Most Canadian companies pay quarterly dividends, but a select few distribute cash monthly. Many income-focused investors prefer 12 payouts rather than four to align cash inflows with household expenses. For investors building wealth, reinvesting dividends 12 times a year accelerates compounding of invested capital.

Income simulation

The table below shows various target monthly income levels, annualizes the payout, and calculates the exact portfolio size at different constant dividend yields. As shown, your capital requirement scales upward as your income target rises, but decreases significantly as your yield increases.

Monthly Income GoalAnnualized IncomeInvestment at 4% YieldInvestment at 5% YieldInvestment at 7% Yield
$50$600/year$15,000$10,909$8,571
$250$3,000/year$75,000$54,545$42,857
$500$6,000/year$150,000$109,091$85,714
$1,000$12,000/year$300,000$218,182$171,429
$3,000$36,000/year$900,000$654,545$514,286

Work backward to be realistic, starting with your income goal. Use the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, with 20% as the standard allocation for savings and investments. Applying to a $1,000 monthly income means saving $200 a month or $50 a week. Your target becomes clear and actionable.

Strategic income booster

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) is one of the few energy stocks that pay monthly dividends. This mid-cap stock has delivered decent gains over the last three years (+119.44%). At $25.41 per share, PEY is up 16.6% year-to-date and pays a 5.7% dividend. The yield is higher than the conservative 4% but lower than a potential 7% trap.

The $5.3 billion low-cost natural gas producer operates in Alberta’s Deep Basin. Peyto says that market diversification, a mechanistic hedging program, and an industry-leading cost structure protect its low-risk capital plan. In the first half of 2026, net earnings climbed 37% year-over-year to $277.3 million.

Peyto acknowledges the near-term volatility of commodity prices. However, it maintains a positive outlook. The strong gas-fired power demand in North America is an exciting tailwind for the natural gas industry.

Know your capacity to save

A successful passive income strategy is built on an honest assessment, not wishful thinking. Your income goal should always match your ‘real’ capacity to save for investments. You can adjust your plan later on, but only when your financial situation allows.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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