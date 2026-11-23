Canada’s 2027 TFSA limit rises to $7,500. See your total room, the 1% penalty to avoid, and why a quality stock like CPKC suits your TFSA.

Quality growth stocks like CPKC suit a TFSA, since gains are tax-free and management points to rising volumes, lower capital needs, and stronger free cash flow.

Check your room against your own records, because over-contributions cost 1% per month.

The 2027 TFSA limit is $7,500, lifting lifetime room to $116,500 for Canadians eligible since 2009.

According to Money.ca, last year, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) limit missed its rounding line by about $65, a tiny gap that kept your annual room stuck at $7,000 for a third straight year.

In 2027, inflation will easily close the gap, potentially raising the TFSA contribution limit to $7,500, an increase of $500 year over year. If the hike materializes, it will be the first increase in three years.

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Why the 2027 TFSA contribution limit is rising to $7,500

The TFSA launched in 2009 with a $5,000 contribution limit. Since then, the CRA has indexed it to inflation and rounded the result to the nearest $500.

The Money.ca report explains that in 2026, the unrounded figure landed near $7,185, about $65 short of the $7,250 needed to round up, so the limit stayed at $7,000.

For 2027, a 2.6% indexation factor lifts that figure to roughly $7,372, which rounds up to $7,500, ending the three-year pause, explains TaxTips.

How much TFSA room could you have in 2027?

Say you turned 18 by 2009, have lived in Canada ever since, but never contributed to the registered account.

In this case, your cumulative TFSA contribution room will increase to $116,500 in 2027, up from $109,000 this year.

Your TFSA room is a sum of three pieces:

The 2027 limit of $7,500

Any unused room from earlier years

Any amounts you withdrew in 2026

Check your TFSA room in CRA My Account against your own records, because it can lag your latest transactions. The CRA charges 1% per month on the highest excess amount for as long as an overcontribution stays in your account.

Why a quality stock like Canadian Pacific belongs in your TFSA

A TFSA lets growth pile up without a tax bill, given that capital gains and dividends are both tax-free. It is an ideal account to own quality dividend stocks such as Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP). Over the past 15 years, the blue-chip TSX stock has returned 1,100% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains.

CPKC runs the only railway linking Canada, the U.S., and Mexico on a single network.

CFO Nadeem Velani told the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference on November 17 that CPKC has delivered about 10% earnings per share growth consistently since the merger.

In Q3, the company reported revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 15% year over year. Core adjusted earnings per share rose 16% to $1.28, and volumes grew 6%.

Velani said volumes are up a little over 9% so far in November. Grain is strong in Canada and U.S. Intermodal, which moves containers by rail, is growing at a double-digit pace.

He also pushed back on the idea that trade trouble is a dead end.

“When you find some of these situations where you have headwinds, you got to create opportunities,” Velani said.

CFO Ian Gray said capital spending fell from $3.1 billion last year to $2.7 billion this year, because CPKC already built capacity during the merger. New volume can now arrive at a low added cost.

Management is also buying back 5% of its shares and targeting free cash conversion near 90% of net income. However, Velani said fuel is a 200- to 250-basis-point drag on the operating ratio for 2026.

CPKC’s dividend yield is about 0.8%. So, this is primarily a growth story and not an income play. Most of your return would likely come as capital gains, and those are tax-free in the TFSA.

Notably, CP has raised the annual dividend from $0.15 per share in 2006 to $1.072 in 2026.

The Foolish bottom line

Investing $7,500 a year for 20 years at a 7% average annual return will mean your portfolio value would cross $307,000 at the end of the forecast period.

However, you can consider owning growth stocks such as CPKC in a TFSA and deliver outsized returns over time.

Pick businesses you plan to hold for years, and never leave cash idle.