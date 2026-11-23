Discover how to secure your TFSA with dividend stocks in response to market jitters and the AI correction.

A strategic allocation of $50,000 across these stocks can generate an estimated monthly dividend of $271, providing immediate cash flow benefits through high yields and diverse sector exposure.

Stock markets are jittery as the International Monetary Fund warns of an artificial intelligence (AI) correction triggering a broader financial correction. Banks, pension funds, and insurers have exposure to the debt that financed AI infrastructure. Hyperscalers and telecom companies have highly leveraged balance sheets, and this could create a liquidity crunch if lenders pull back and encourage industry consolidation. Early signs were visible when Quebecor made a bid to acquire Telus for $31 billion.

In light of the current market scenario, you can protect your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio by rebalancing into dividend stocks that can give you monthly cash flow to fight inflation.

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Three TFSA stocks to convert $50,000 into meaningful cash flow

Suppose you invested $10,000 in Celestica in January 2024; today, its value is $77,184 despite the stock falling almost 50% in the AI correction. You could consider booking profit and allocating $50,000 towards generating meaningful cash flow to withstand an AI correction.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) has a 15-plus year history of paying distributions without any cuts. It has sustained the pandemic, the 2022 interest rate hike, and the 2007 financial crisis. The REIT’s balance sheet is not the healthiest, as its adjusted debt is still 9.9 times its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter of 2026.

However, its distribution payout ratio has improved to 95.8% of funds from operations after adjustments from 102.2% in the third quarter of 2025. The REIT has spread its debt maturity and interest obligations and is using proceeds from the sale of condos and townhouses to repay the debt. In a difficult financial environment, the REIT pauses its development activity to preserve cash to sustain operations and pay unitholders.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is another stock with a leveraged balance sheet. The pipeline infrastructure company has breached its leverage ratio target of 4.5 to 5 times its adjusted EBITDA. The ratio stands at 5.1 times but it could fall as the new projects and acquisitions increase its EBITDA in 2027.

Enbridge could increase its dividend by 3% to $4.00 in 2027. However, if economic conditions worsen and the energy and financial shocks materialize, Enbridge might pause dividend growth but not cut them, as dividends are at a comfortable 65% of distributable cash flow. It remains to be seen how the equity dilution from the $3 billion equity financing balances with the accretive cash flow from acquisitions and helps Enbridge support dividend growth.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) has strengthened its asset base by acquiring land in America’s largest petroleum-producing basin, the Permian Basin. It has been acquiring more land and also repaying debt, keeping net debt at 0.9 times its funds from operations. Even if oil prices fall, it can sustain its dividend per share at a WTI crude price of US$50/barrel.

Goldman Sachs forecasts Brent crude to average US$88/barrel in 2027 after falling as low as US$78 in December 2026. However, this forecast assumes no major change in Middle East oil tensions. If Trump accelerates the war or if Democrats succeed in easing the US-Iran war, oil prices could see major changes. However, they are unlikely to fall to pre-pandemic levels of US$65, which makes Freehold a good stock for monthly cash flows.

How to convert $50,000 in a TFSA into $271 in monthly cash flow

Consider investing $20,000 each in SmartCentres REIT and Freehold Royalties for their high dividend yields of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Both give monthly payouts but do not offer regular dividend growth. However, they can provide high cash flows immediately. A $10,000 investment in Enbridge could help you grow your cash flows annually, but its payouts are quarterly. Your $50,000 investment can generate $3,255 in annual dividends, which converts to a 6.5% yield and a monthly cash flow of $271.