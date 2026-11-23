A retail REIT and an industrial REIT can combine to produce monthly income from different types of tenants.

What $35,000 Across Two REITs Could Pay in Monthly Income

The pair can support income without becoming the entire retirement portfolio.

Owning rental property sounds appealing until the tenant calls about a leak during dinner. A real estate investment trust (REIT) can offer exposure to rent without handing you the emergency plumbing quote. With a $35,000 budget, two different property businesses could produce a meaningful monthly payment while keeping the workload pleasantly small.

Source: Getty Images

Buy the rent carefully

Canadian REITs own income-producing properties and distribute part of their cash to shareholders. The important number isn’t simply accounting profit, which can move with property valuations. Funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) help explain recurring property earnings, though their definitions and deductions differ.

That means two similar yields can carry different risks. Retail rent depends on the retailer paying, while industrial properties depend on warehouse demand, occupancy, and lease rates. Combining both spreads the business exposure, although it doesn’t eliminate real estate or interest-rate risk.

CRT

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) owns properties anchored by Canadian Tire. Its relationship with a large established tenant supports predictable rent and opportunities to acquire or expand stores. The latest quarter included another Canadian Tire property purchase in Victoria, adding income-producing space to the portfolio.

The REIT reported 2025 AFFO of $1.274 per unit under its year-end methodology. Its latest quarterly distribution consumed 72.7% of AFFO. The methodology was updated in 2026, so the historical annual figure shouldn’t be used for a casual like-for-like growth calculation.

CT REIT confirmed its $0.0818 monthly distribution on November 16. At writing, that yields about 5.28% at $18.58. The payout leaves a cushion for the business, but Canadian Tire’s dominance remains the main risk. Several properties don’t amount to several independent sources of tenant strength when one retailer is so important.

DIR

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) supplies a different source of rent through industrial properties in Canada and Europe, alongside managed investments. Businesses need space to store, move, and produce goods, and expiring leases can create opportunities to reset rents higher.

Full-year FFO were $1.05 per unit in 2025. Third-quarter 2026 FFO reached $0.28, up 3.8%, showing continued progress despite a mixed leasing environment. FFO isn’t cash left after every capital requirement, so distribution coverage needs to be considered alongside maintenance and financing costs.

The monthly distribution increased during 2026. At $12.87 at writing, the current rate yields about 5.6%. That makes Dream useful for starting income, while vacant space, refinancing costs, and European currency exposure provide reasons to keep the position proportionate.

Into income

Splitting $35,000 equally gives each REIT a $17,500 budget. Whole shares are rounded down, fees are excluded, and the calculation assumes current distributions continue.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CRT.UN $18.58 941 $0.9816 $923.69 Monthly $17,483.78 DIR.UN $12.87 1,359 $0.71748 $975.06 Monthly $17,490.33 TOTAL — — — $1,898.74 Monthly $34,974.11

The actual investment is $34,974.11, leaving $25.89. Annual income would be approximately $1,898.74, or $158.23 each month. Both holdings pay monthly, so this is more than a quarterly cheque divided by three.

Held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), eligible distributions can accumulate without Canadian income tax. The deposit must fit personal contribution room. Outside registered accounts, REIT distributions can contain different tax components and shouldn’t automatically be treated like eligible corporate dividends.

Bottom line

This pair could turn $35,000 into roughly $158 monthly at current rates, with retail and industrial rent supporting the payments. It suits an income allocation within a wider portfolio. Reinvesting some distributions gives future rent growth a larger share count to work on, while keeping the plumbing calls firmly on somebody else’s calendar.