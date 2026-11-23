Looking to invest in a high-yield TFSA dividend stock? Vital Infrastructure Property Trust pays an 8% monthly yield and trades at a deep NAV discount right now…

Units trade at near 40% discount, and management is moving in to cash in on this valuation gap.

Near-full occupancy and long-term, inflation-indexed leases give this monthly dividend payer rare rental income visibility into the next 13 years.

Near-full occupancy and long-term, inflation-indexed leases give this monthly dividend payer rare rental income visibility into the next 13 years.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust's (TSX:VITL.UN) multi-year turnaround strategy, debt reduction and accretive acquisitions build a case for its outside 8% monthly distribution as a long-term passive income boost for a TFSA.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) appeals to Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors as a promising passive income investment to hold for a juicy 8% yield, paid monthly. Following a turbulent three-year stretch during which the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) faltered on a leveraged growth strategy, sold off some assets to reorganize its portfolio, reset its monthly dividend by 55%, and rebranded from NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, the high-yield TFSA dividend stock enters 2027 with a healthier balance sheet, a sustainable monthly payout and clear cash flow visibility.

Because REIT distributions typically blend taxable ordinary income, capital gains, and, sometimes, a tax-deferring return of capital, holding this monthly dividend stock inside a TFSA allows Canadian investors to pocket and compound every dollar completely tax-free as management re-designs the portfolio with a North America pivot.

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A high-yield TFSA dividend stock pivoting toward North America

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust is actively recycling capital out of lower-yielding international assets and redeploying proceeds into higher-return North American healthcare real estate. Across its global portfolio of 107 healthcare properties spanning 11.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, and Australia, management is sharpening its strategic focus on core North American markets.

Following earlier European asset disposals, the trust recently sold 50% of its stake in its New Zealand investee, Vital Healthcare Property Trust, generating $123.7 million in net proceeds. Management plans to use this cash to pay down credit facilities – directly lowering interest expenses – and fund accretive North American acquisitions designed to strengthen per-unit earnings over the long term.

Stable cash flows support this monthly dividend stock, with one caveat

Long-term, inflation-indexed leases underpin the trust’s monthly payout, though investors should view its current payout ratio as a transitional metric rather than a steady-state baseline.

As of September 30, 2026, Vital Infrastructure reported a 97% average occupancy rate alongside a weighted average remaining lease term (WALT) of 12.7 years!

Because healthcare tenants, such as hospitals, medical office buildings, and specialty clinics, face steep relocation costs and sign inflation-indexed contracts, the REIT enjoys nearly 13 years of contractual rental visibility without heavy leasing turnover risk.

In the third quarter of 2026, Vital Infrastructure Property Trust’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio stood at a comfortable 89%. The monthly distribution appears safe.

Still, with the ongoing asset sales and debt repayment reshaping the portfolio’s earnings profile, income investors should watch how AFFO per unit stabilizes once capital redeployment wraps up. Until then, the market remains skeptical, and new investors are buying units at a deep discount to their fair value.

A deep NAV discount and unit repurchases create asymmetric upside

Trading at a steep 39.6% discount to its $7.43 per-unit net asset value (NAV) measured on September 30, 2026, Vital Infrastructure is potentially a deeply undervalued asset that offers new investors a substantial valuation cushion paired with an aggressive units repurchase program. The discount gives TFSA income investors an attractive margin of safety on essential healthcare infrastructure.

To capitalize on the mismatch between public market pricing and underlying property values, management secured regulatory approval to repurchase convertible debt and up to 10% of the REIT’s issued and outstanding equity units through November 15, 2027. Retiring units nearly 40% below intrinsic NAV is immediately accretive to remaining unitholders and underscores management’s confidence in the ongoing portfolio turnaround.

Is the 8% monthly dividend stock right for your TFSA?

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust’s 8% distribution yield, paid monthly, its defensive healthcare tenancy, and a disciplined capital allocation could prove lucrative for patient TFSA income investors.

While ongoing portfolio reorganization means the trust is still transitioning toward its stabilized long-term earnings and cash flow run rate, its high 97% occupancy, lengthy 12.7-year lease term, and opportunistic unit buybacks provide meaningful downside protection.

Canadians searching for a high-yield TFSA dividend stock capable of generating reliable, tax-free monthly cash flow in 2027 and beyond may wish to nibble on this rebranded healthcare REIT or add it to a regularly reviewed watchlist.