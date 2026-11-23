Here’s how to invest your first $1,000 in Canada, from choosing an account to buying your first ETF.

How to Invest Your First $1,000 in Canada

While focused on Canadian markets, this ETF provides diversified exposure to banks, energy, and tech, though it does not include international markets, requiring consideration of potential market limitations.

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) offers a simple way to invest in a diverse range of Canadian companies, with low annual expenses and historical robust returns.

New investors should consider starting with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to allow for tax-free compounding of their investments over time.

One of the biggest questions new investors face is where to begin. For those new investors, figuring out where to invest that first $1,000 seems like the hardest decision of all.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great investments on the market, and there is a way to buy into many of those through a single Canadian index ETF.

Deciding which account to use is just as important as deciding what to buy. For investors starting out, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a great option to start with.

If you have available contribution room, you can invest through a TFSA and reinvest distributions, so your money can compound tax-free. This means that over a longer period, that growth can be significant.

So then what is that ETF to invest in?

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What this ETF gives you in one purchase

That ETF to consider is the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: XIC). The fund tracks a broad Canadian stock index. Buying units of the ETF gives investors exposure to a wide basket of Canadian companies.

Included in that basket are Canada’s big banks, top names from the energy sector, industrials and other components. It also gives exposure to some of the big tech names known for their strong growth.

For investors starting with $1,000, that’s an appealing portfolio to start with. That initial investment gives you a stake in a range of Canadian businesses through a single purchase.

Adding to that appeal is the management expense ratio (MER). XIC’s expense ratio comes in at just 0.06%, which means about 60 cents in annual fund expenses on that initial buy.

Even better, those expenses are reflected in the fund’s returns, so they won’t come out separately.

As of the time of writing, XIC is up over 8% year-to-date. Over a longer one-year period, those gains extend to 13%. And over the trailing five-year period, XIC has provided investors with gains of over 57%.

That being said, there are some trade-offs. XIC gives exposure to some of the best companies in Canada, but it’s only focused on Canada. It doesn’t include other markets such as the U.S. or international markets, which could provide better growth options.

The fund’s focus on Canada also means that a broad decline in Canadian stocks could drive the fund down.

Are you ready to invest your first $1,000?

XIC currently trades at just under $55. This means that an initial allocation of $1,000 will purchase just over 18 full shares.

And while growth is the primary focus of the fund, XIC does offer investors a quarterly distribution. As of the time of writing, that payout carries a yield of 1.98%.

For investors with an initial $1,000 to invest, that works out to just under $20 in the first year. You won’t be able to retire on that, but it will continue to compound with each passing year, reinvesting back into the account for fractional shares.

Following up on that initial $1,000 with subsequent deposits and reinvesting those distributions can help grow that balance over time.

If an investor were to invest $1,000 at the start of each year and earn a return of about 7% including those reinvested distributions, the TFSA would grow to about $6,150 after five years. If those deposits continued for 10 years under the same assumptions, that TFSA balance could top $14,750.

All thanks to those contributions and compounding.

And perhaps best of all, new investors should note that a $1,000 annual purchase works out to less than $20 a week.

Are you ready to invest your first $1,000 yet?