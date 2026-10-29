Holding Shopify after its US$115.6 billion quarter? Here’s why growing merchant sales, payments adoption and cash flow support staying invested.

That $115.6 Billion Quarter is Why I’m Still Holding Shopify

The company reported an improved operating income of US$488 million and free cash flow of US$654 million, showcasing strong financial performance and increased profitability.

This growth led to a 34% increase in total revenue, with Shopify Payments accounting for 68% of the transactions, indicating wider service adoption.

Shopify reported a significant 32% increase in gross merchandise volume to US$115.6 billion in Q2 2026, highlighting strong platform activity and growth.

There are few investments in the tech sector that resonate with Canadian investors as much as Shopify (TSX: SHOP). And recently, investors have another reason to continue holding Shopify.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Shopify provides the tools businesses need to set up an online store and sell their products. Merchants use the platform to manage inventory, accept payments and handle orders.

It also supports in-person sales, giving businesses a way to manage online and physical stores together.

This makes Shopify an integral solution for businesses at different stages of growth. Smaller retailers get an instant online presence that can add more services as those needs expand. Larger businesses get a complete suite of add-ons that includes everything from social media integration and inventory fulfillment to support and analytics.

Those merchants generated US$115.6 billion in sales through Shopify’s platform in the second fiscal quarter of 2026. The number represents the gross merchandise volume, or the value of orders that moved through the platform.

That represents a 32% increase over the same period last year.

Source: Getty Images

What that $115.6 billion quarter tells me

For existing investors who are looking at holding Shopify, that number showcases the activity across the platform. Merchants need customers to buy their products, and Shopify benefits when those businesses succeed.

Shopify reporting a 32% increase from an already large base is impressive. It gives the e-commerce platform a larger pool of transactions to earn fees from.

In other words, the strong growth and rising revenue can be reinvested back into the platform.

More merchant sales are reaching Shopify’s business

Shopify earns money through subscriptions to its platform and services that support its merchants.

In the most recent quarter, revenue increased 34% to US$3.6 billion. Merchant solutions contributed US$2.8 billion to that amount, whereas subscription solutions accounted for US$802 million.

When transactions are processed on Shopify’s platform, that contributes to revenue. In the latest quarter, Shopify Payments accounted for 68% of gross merchandise volume in the quarter. That’s a 4% increase over the same period last year.

In other words, Shopify’s payment service accounted for a greater share of transactions. More merchant sales support revenue growth, and wider adoption of those services gives Shopify another way to benefit.

As someone holding Shopify, that makes the business easier to understand. As its merchants grow, Shopify has room to earn more from their business.

Sales growth is encouraging, but I also want to see what Shopify keeps after operating expenses.

In the most recent quarter, Shopify reported operating income of US$488 million. That’s a US$197 million improvement over the same period last year. Free cash flow for the quarter came in at US$654 million, representing an 18% margin.

Shopify continues to grow its business and generate a larger operating profit.

Why I’m still holding Shopify

As a shareholder, I want that progress to continue beyond a single quarter. Shopify still needs to deliver, invest in the business and grow.

So far, Shopify is living up to that. Merchant activity expanded, and Shopify generated more revenue from the business taking place across its platform.

I’ll keep watching whether that relationship holds and whether operating performance continues to improve. For now, I like what the quarter showed.

Shopify gives me reasons to stay invested.