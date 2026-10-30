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Enbridge’s CEO Transition: Should Dividend Investors Be Worried?

Enbridge has a diversified business and predictable cash flows, while a strong pipeline of growth projects supports its dividend payments.

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Sneha Nahata

Author Bio

Sneha Nahata has been fascinated by the stock market for as long as she can remember. Growing up in a family of investors and stock brokers, conversations about businesses, markets, and investing were part of everyday life. What started as curiosity soon became a lifelong passion and, ultimately, a career. She began her professional journey at Zacks Investment Research, where she developed her analytical skills and gained experience evaluating investment opportunities. Sneha has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020, helping investors look beyond the headlines to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her work is also featured on Barchart. Sneha’s investing philosophy combines growth and dividend investing, with a focus on finding businesses that can build wealth over the long term. Outside of finance, Sneha enjoys sketching, exploring new creative ideas, and spending time with her family.

Education

Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Finance

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, media and telecommunications, banking and financial services, energy stocks, consumer stocks, dividend investing, growth stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." — Peter Lynch
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge’s CEO transition is scheduled for January 2027, with Michele Harradence succeeding Greg Ebel.
  • With over 70 years of dividend payments, annual increases since 1995, and a sustainable payout ratio, Enbridge has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders.
  • Its $41 billion secured project backlog and rising energy demand support its growth outlook and potential for continued dividend increases.

A leadership change can make dividend investors nervous, especially if a new CEO brings different priorities for spending, growth, and shareholder returns. That is a reasonable concern for investors in Enbridge (TSX: ENB), one of the TSX’s top dividend stocks.

In September, Enbridge announced that CEO Greg Ebel would retire on December 31, 2026. Michele Harradence, who currently leads the company’s Gas Distribution and Storage business as Executive Vice-President and President, will take over as CEO on January 1, 2027.

So, should dividend investors be concerned? Not necessarily. Enbridge has a diversified energy infrastructure business, relatively predictable cash flows, and a strong pipeline of growth projects. These factors provide a solid foundation for the company to maintain its operations and continue supporting dividend payments.

workers walk through an office building

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge is a reliable dividend payer and grower

Energy infrastructure giant Enbridge has a long record of dividend payments and growth. Its solid payouts make it a reliable income stock. It has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has raised its annual distributions every year since 1995.

One key reason for this consistency is its diversified business, which includes oil and gas pipelines, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy. These businesses provide multiple income sources, supporting ENB’s earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) and enabling dividend payments in all market conditions.

Another factor that makes Enbridge attractive to income investors is its relatively stable business model. Most of its EBITDA comes from regulated operations or long-term take-or-pay contracts. These arrangements help protect the company from major swings in oil and natural gas prices, making its cash flow more predictable.

Looking ahead, Enbridge appears well positioned to continue paying and increasing its dividend. Its dividend payout ratio is 60% to 70% of DCF, which is sustainable.

Overall, Enbridge’s long dividend history, diversified operations, and relatively predictable cash flow make it an appealing dividend stock even amid a CEO transition.

Enbridge stock: A good fit for dividend investors

Despite a leadership change, Enbridge is a good fit for investors seeking reliable dividend income while benefiting from potential dividend growth. ENB’s earnings and payouts are likely to be driven by strong utilization of existing infrastructure, stable Mainline pipeline volumes, and continued expansion across natural gas transmission, regulated utilities, and renewable energy.

As new projects become operational, they could boost earnings and support future dividend increases.

Enbridge’s $41 billion secured project backlog provides a solid base for future growth. Many of these projects are backed by long-term contracts or regulated revenue models, which help provide more predictable cash flows.

It will also benefit from rising energy demand. The rapid expansion of data centres and rising electricity consumption are expected to drive Enbridge’s earnings and support its dividend payments over time.

Over the medium term, ENB’s management is targeting about 5% average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and DCF per share. Its growing earnings and DCF position it well to keep growing its dividend in the years ahead.  

My final take

In my view, Enbridge’s CEO transition is unlikely to threaten its dividend, given its diversified operations, predictable cash flows, and $41 billion secured project backlog. Its sustainable payout ratio provides a solid foundation for continued dividend growth.

Further, the transition is part of a multi-year succession plan, not a sudden or unexpected move. The incoming CEO’s experience across Enbridge’s gas distribution, gas transmission, and midstream businesses should ensure a smooth transition and points to continuity in the company’s dividend and growth strategy.

Overall, Enbridge’s dividend still looks attractive to income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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